A new apartment complex known as Lexington Meadows Apartments is moving forward in eastern Blaine.
The Blaine City Council unanimously approved rezoning the property from planned business district to development flex and granting a conditional use permit earlier this month. The council also amended the city’s comprehensive land use plan to create a new, higher density land-use category that can accommodate the project.
The Lexington Meadows Apartments will have 182 units in a four-story, market rate apartment building on 5.62 acres of land at 10717 Austin St. NE, Blaine. It’s being developed by Minnetonka-based real estate development and investment group Roers Companies.
Roers had initially proposed an apartment building in the North Meadows development north of 109th Avenue Northeast. Blaine City Planner Lori Johnson said that when the City Council discussed that proposal last March, council members believed the project would be better suited for the Lexington Meadows development, located south of 109th Avenue. Roers Companies agreed and submitted a formal application for the Lexington Meadows Apartments.
The unit mix for this project includes 58 studio units, 88 one-bedroom units, 32 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units. High-end upgrades within the units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers.
Johnson said, the building is horseshoe-shaped with a pool, fire pit, patio and dog park in the middle of the horseshoe feature. Other on-site amenities include a fitness center, community lounge, coffee bar, pet spa, outdoor pool and business center.
Lexington Meadows Apartments will have 182 underground and 96 surface parking stalls provided, for a total of 278 parking spaces on site.
Roers Companies did a traffic study and found a signal will be needed at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Austin Street, which Roers Companies agreed to install and pay for.
Johnson said the designated land use for the outlot where Lexington Meadows Apartments will be built was in conflict with the proposed building, so the city had to change the land use plan from planned industrial/planned commercial to high density residential on the site. A text amendment was also needed to create a new land use category, HDR-2 (high density residential-2), due to the density of the project. The new category allows for up to 60 units per acre.
The Lexington Meadows Apartments project site also required a rezoning to development flex because the project doesn’t meet any of the planned business district zoning standards currently in place for the lot, Johnson said.
A conditional use permit was also required due to the development flex zoning of the parcel.
The City Council unanimously approved the land use plan update, rezoning and conditional use permit.
Roers Companies will need to submit a final plat for the Lexington Meadows Apartments project at a later time.
