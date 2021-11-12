Spring Lake Park High School students test drove an excavator, practiced automotive repair and worked with small machines as they explored the high-tech side of careers in transportation all inside a trailer parked at the high school Friday, Oct. 29.
As a handful of students climbed the steps into a one-of-a-kind trailer parked in the Spring Lake Park High School parking lot, they were greeted by some jarring grinding noises.
“We’re hearing that the lug nut and wheel stud assemblies need a lot of work,” said Steve Hoemberg, director of outreach for the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence. “I’ve had several students in here this morning with an aptitude for this who have actually kind of fixed it today.”
A half dozen students made their way to different stations inside the trailer. Each station had a different hands-on activity aligned to a career sector within transportation.
One student peeked her head in. She’d returned for a second visit, having mastered the excavation simulator earlier in the day. This time, she brought friends.
“Do you think you are interested in a career in construction?” Hoemberg asked.
“Well, actually, yeah,” she said. The more physical aspects of the work appeal to her. It’s the combination of the technical and the physical.
This career exploration trailer travels the state to provide students an opportunity to learn more about transportation-related career paths and see if they might be of interest. It’s one way the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence is working to find students with interest in these fields and to connect them with the next steps in education and with potential employers.
“The job market for these sectors varies from a 3% growth rate to as much as a 15% growth rate,” Hoemberg said. “In truck driving alone, our analysis showed about 61,000 jobs in Minnesota. Every single maintenance and repair technician sector is hiring right now.”
Hoemberg shared a handout with students that showed the different transportation sectors in the state, the growth rate and earning potential. Another handout showed where in the state students can pursue training and additional post-secondary education in each sector.
“I was talking to some young men today who will be taking welding next trimester and telling them about some college programs that may be of interest to them,” Hoemberg said.
Eric Van Brocklin, the high school’s Pathways to Career and College Readiness lead, invited Hoemberg and the trailer to the school.
Van Brocklin is new to the high school this fall and is still learning about students’ interests. Based on their interests, he’s looking for other opportunities to bring hands-on career exploration to campus and also bring students out into the community.
Van Brocklin sees benefits in the partnerships. Today’s excavation simulation could lead to a student working for one of the employers in the alliance when they graduate — or even in the summer. Many employers help out with additional training and education expenses.
This trailer visit was a first, but it won’t be the last. Van Brocklin is working on plans to bring Hoemberg and the trailer back later in the year. They are also discussing drones, small engines and aviation opportunities.
