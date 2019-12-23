After two decades on the board, Anoka-Hennepin School Board Chair Tom Heidemann said goodbye to school staff and current and former board members during a reception before his final meeting Dec. 9.
Heidemann lost reelection in District 1 to challenger Erin Heers-McArdle by a little more than 200 votes during the last election, an off-year election with typically low turnout. Since his ouster, Heidemann has been working with Heers-McArdle to make sure she is prepared to hit the ground running next year.
Heidemann has lived in Anoka since around 1986, he said. He grew up in St. Louis Park and earned an engineering degree from the University of Minnesota. He moved to Anoka with his wife because they were looking for a new home.
The couple fell in love with the small-town feeling of Anoka and was enamored by the Halloween parade. Heidemann also had some ancestors who had been in Anoka in the mid-19th century, he said.
It was a flyer about budget cuts at Wilson Elementary that began Heidemann’s long-time work in education, first as a volunteer then as a board member.
After getting involved Heidemann found out the district had been treated unfairly in the state funding formula, he said. He and other parent volunteers worked with legislators to solve the funding problem over a few years, and that’s where he learned most of what he knows about the budget, Heidemann said.
Around 1995 Heidemann was volunteering with the parent teacher organization at Wilson Elementary and eventually became its president. He helped the PTO get 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and went on to help sports clubs around the district gain nonprofit status.
First elected to the School Board in 1999, when he ran unopposed, Heidemann held his seat for 20 consecutive years and worked his way to board chair about 10 years ago.
One of the challenges early on was dealing with budgets while in a funding freeze, Heidemann said. A 2001 referendum failed, which left the district looking at millions of dollars in cuts, but Heidemann spent a year working day and night to get a second referendum to pass, he said.
“That took up a lot of time to get through that, and we were successful, and that really helped stabilize Anoka-Hennepin’s finances I think,” Heidemann said.
Heidemann believes adding multiple questions to that referendum helped it pass.
“We wanted to give voters more choices than yes or no on just one question,” Heidemann said.
At that point the district was able to focus on improving student performance on standardized tests. The district also began developing a data-driven decision making processes that became today’s continuous improvement process, Heidemann said.
“I would say that was my last 10 years of focus, bringing those basic practices for process and continuous improvement into the organization,” Heidemann said.
Heidemann said he became aware of the need for a new decision process after hearing from teachers who were concerned about how the district adopted curriculum.
Keeping decisions local
One big issue for Heidemann during his tenure was protecting local control and not letting statehouse politics dictate what the district does.
“I believe that we as a local community have the right to make those decisions,” Heidemann said.
As an example, Heidemann pointed to the board’s refusal to sign an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2018.
The agreement stated that the district had disparities in the number of students of color who were suspended for non-safety-related incidents, and Heidemann argued the state didn’t provide enough proof to convince him.
On top of that, he didn’t want to sign the agreement because he wanted to preserve the district’s ability to address the issue itself.
“That was not something I was going to do,” Heidemann said. “I didn’t believe it was true first of all and, second, I thought we were the best to handle any kind of issue or challenge there and would not sign something like that.”
One of the hardest decisions Heidemann had to make as part of the board came at the height of the recession.
In 2008 while some schools were asking cash-strapped communities for referendums to stay open, Anoka-Hennepin went the other direction.
“I really knew at that time you couldn’t go forward with a levy,” he said. “Our community was hurting too much.”
So the district closed schools. The district saved about $3.2 million by consolidating space and closing schools, Heidemann said.
“It was a hard road to go through that process, but I think it needed to be done,” Heidemann said.
One of the biggest mistakes Heidemann said the board made during his tenure was the district’s neutrality policy on homosexuality in the classroom.
“That really came out of a situation at Anoka High School where we had teachers having told some students that their religious beliefs were wrong if they believed that homosexuality was a sin,” Heidemann said.
The policy should have instead been broader to include more topics that are the responsibility of a student’s parents to teach them, Heidemann said.
The neutrality policy was replaced by a respectful learning environment policy in 2012, which Heidemann said fixed the problems with the previous policy.
Looking forward, Heidemann has no plans for what organization he might work with next. For now he intends to catch up on home improvement projects and spend time with his grandchildren.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be able to serve this community,” Heidemann said.
