Sunrise Elementary in Blaine is experiencing overcrowding of students — a problem the School Board will address at its next meeting.
The elementary school, which opened in 2019, has a building capacity of 1,000 students, but current enrollment is at 1,135 students. That number is expected to exceed 1,200 students next school year if nothing is done about overcrowding. Enrollment has exceeded district and city projections, Mary Wolverton, associate superintendent for elementary schools, said Jan. 24.
The other Blaine-area elementary schools — McKinley, Johnsville, Madison and Jefferson — aren’t experiencing significant increases in enrollment like Sunrise, Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole said at a community meeting Feb. 8.
In fact, each of those elementary schools decreased in enrollment from 2019 to 2021. Jefferson decreased by 2.6%, Johnsville by 11.3%, Madison by 5.5% and McKinley by 8.5%.
Sunrise increased enrollment by 17.9%, which amounts to 168 more kids, Cole said.
That data is based on enrollment counts on Oct. 1 in 2019 and 2021.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District recently hosted two public meetings for community members to ask questions and give recommendations for next steps.
The district has proposed a few options.
In the 2022-23 school year, Anoka-Hennepin could use available classroom space at Roosevelt Middle School for the entire fifth-grade class, which is currently 180 students, Sunrise Principal Deb Shepard said.
The fifth-grade students would be separate from the older middle school students, Shepard said.
Community feedback on this option sparked concern about transitions. This class has already been involved in a boundary change, and parents are concerned about transitions related to middle school if they choose not to have their kids attend Roosevelt.
Shepard said she and the district don’t recommend sending students to Roosevelt due to the level of concern parents expressed. Ultimately the School Board will decide.
Anoka-Hennepin could also use available classroom space at Johnsville Elementary School for incoming kindergarten students who otherwise would have attended Sunrise.
Johnsville has about six classrooms available for use by 120 kids.
Students would have similar academic curriculum available at Johnsville as at Sunrise, Cole said.
With this option, parents were again concerned about transitions, because kids would potentially transfer to a new elementary school for first through fifth grade, Shepard said.
This choice would impact the 120 students closest to Johnsville, either on an individual basis or by neighborhood cluster, Shepard said.
Students involved in Adventures Plus would come to Sunrise for the before-school program, take a bus to Johnsville to attend class and then return to Sunrise.
“So the family would only have one drop-off and one pickup point,” Shepard said.
The district approved the current elementary school boundaries in 2018 for the 2019-20 school year, Wolverton said. These boundaries are intended to last five years.
The district has also reviewed suggestions from the community, with the overarching goal to limit transitions among students.
One option the community brought forth is to adjust elementary boundaries now, instead of waiting until the five years are up. Staff are considering making a boundary decision this fall to be implemented for the 2023-24 school year, Wolverton said Feb. 8.
Another option is to send fourth-grade students to Johnsville and have them stay for two years to minimize transitions. This would ultimately result in more space concerns, Wolverton said.
The community also asked if the district could send fifth-grade kids to Johnsville Elementary instead of Roosevelt Middle School.
Lastly, the community suggested Anoka-Hennepin could try to make the current enrollment numbers work, avoiding transitions entirely until a boundary change took place.
Currently, the elementary school needs 53 classrooms, and there are only 46 available, Shepard said. Specialist teachers, like art and music, would need to be mobile, rather than having their own classrooms. Lunch would also become a problem with too many kids in the cafeteria, Wolverton said.
Additionally, class-size ratios would go beyond guidelines if Sunrise remains at the same enrollment, Wolverton said.
The district’s goal is to keep transitions to a minimum where possible, Wolverton said.
For any questions or concerns before the School Board vote Feb. 28, email boundaries@ahschools.us or visit ahschools.us/sunrise.
