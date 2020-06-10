Resiliency in the face of adversity, strong connections formed and barriers knocked down were celebrated as Fridley High School honored its Class of 2020 during its 62nd commencement ceremony June 4.
In a spring that has been anything but traditional due to the coronavirus pandemic, the typical procession and in-person gathering of families and friends gave way to a virtual ceremony.
Seniors Jeffrey Markvicka II and Anthony Tucker served as emcees for a celebration that included performances by the band and choir and speeches delivered online.
Seniors Bryant Howard and Asanti Ahmed delivered addresses lamenting the missed opportunities for this year’s class, while speaking to its strength and what it has had to overcome. They also stressed the Class of 2020 does not have to be defined by a pandemic, rather a group destined to be the leaders of the future.
“It hurts that we lost a traditional experience,” Howard said. “The loss of family, friends, sports and experiences, in which none of it can be taken back. … We are the vision of the future, the 2020 vision. I know this isn’t traditional, I wish things were different, such as having an audience right now. ... We’ll all figure out what we want to do to help this world. Some quicker than others, but the true meaning is riding that wave to success.”
“The day that we found out our graduation ceremony wouldn’t go as planned broke my heart,” Ahmed said. “I know it was the same for you all too. … I began to think about all the precious memories that we made while walking down the halls of Fridley High School. I thought about all the events we attended together and the friends we made along the way. I remembered all the times that we complained about having too much homework and wanting to go back home instead of staying in our last class. I look back on those last few days of uncertainty before it all came to an end. I thought about all the things we paid little attention to while we had it. Today, I would do anything to get those moments back. ... But it’s not the end of our road. The Class of 2020 is destined for more than we could ever imagine. We’re put on this earth for something greater than ourselves. We’re made to spread kindness and love in a world that needs it right now.”
The Fridley graduates were then congratulated by administrative leaders and wished good luck as they take their high school education and experiences out into the world.
“Seniors, it is truly an honor to share this moment with you,” Fridley High School Principal Patty Hand said. “The pandemic may have taken away our traditional ceremony and replaced it with a virtual graduation, but it has not taken away the great sense of pride that I and the entire Fridley High School have in you.”
