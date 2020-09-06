A collaborative back-to-school event provided families with supplies if they stopped by one of three locations Aug. 27.
Groups provided back to school resources, food, personal hygiene bags, connections to mental health services and more, Nicole Neis a crime prevention technician with the Anoka Police Department said.
“Everybody brought what they had and as a community we made something,” Blaine Police Officer Mike Sommer said.
At the Anoka location, families could drive up and fill out a brief form to indicate what they need, Neis said. Families also could stop by the Northtown Mall and Huset Park West in Columbia Heights.
It was a collaboration between the Salvation Army, police from multiple communities including Anoka, Columbia Heights and Blaine, food shelves, other local organizations and some individual volunteers.
“It really was community, with police and Anoka County partners and the faith community, because a couple of churches donated a lot of this stuff,” Sue Rosendahl with the Salvation Army said. “It was really a win-win for the whole community.”
