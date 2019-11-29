St. Stephen’s Catholic School students and families have been collecting food for its Christmas basket outreach throughout November.
On Monday, Nov. 25, the school hosted a food brigade involving the whole school.
The brigade was held to pass all the food collected to the parish so Christmas baskets can be created with the food and donations for local families in need.
The Christmas basket outreach program reaches more than 175 families in the community.
