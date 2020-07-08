After managing to grow its general fund balance this past year, the St. Francis School District anticipates a deficit in the next year, according to the preliminary 2020-21 budget.
The preliminary budget shows general fund revenues of nearly $50.9 million and expenses of almost $52.4 million, for a deficit of about $1.5 million, or about 2.9%.
The new fiscal year began July 1, and the preliminary budget was approved in late May. Adjustments will be made later in the fiscal year as more concrete data becomes available.
“There are many unknowns at this time due to COVID-19,” Director of Business Services Bernice Humnick told the School Board May 26. “Decisions that are solidified in the future will be reflected in the revised budget in 2021.”
Humnick said the pandemic hit community education and nutrition services particularly hard, because if those programs aren’t serving meals or providing classes, they lose much of their revenue.
“Food Service and Community Education programs will have major impacts due to COVID-19,” she said. “These are fee-based programs, and revenue is severely limited at this time.”
The preliminary food service budget anticipates a deficit of about $279,000 — more than 13% of expenditures. Community Education expects a deficit of almost $136,000, or about 5% of expenditures.
The district also expects student enrollment to continue declining slowly, which means it will receive less money from the state, but the pandemic has made estimating enrollment more difficult, too. The preliminary budget assumes a projected enrollment of 4,119.
“Over 80% of the district’s revenue comes from the state,” Humnick said. “Enrollment changes, specifically reductions, create short- and long-term budget challenges. Revised enrollment projections requires the district to plan for the budget adjustments to realign revenue and expenditures and meet the district fund balance policy.”
For years the district has been unable to meet its fund balance policy, which calls for it to maintain an unassigned fund balance of 5% of the general fund expenditures. But the situation is less dire than in 2018, when the unassigned balance dipped below $350,000.
The unassigned fund balance on July 1, 2019, was nearly $1.9 million, or 3.9% of expenses. By July 1 this year it was expected to surpass $2.1 million — almost 4.9% of expenses, which is very close to meeting board policy. By the end of June 2021, the preliminary budget projects an unassigned balance of about $1.6 million, or nearly 3.7% of expenses.
