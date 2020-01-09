The St. Francis School District’s property tax levy is decreasing by almost half a million dollars, or about 3.9%, this year compared to 2019. The total district levy is about $12.1 million.
The School Board unanimously approved the levy last month.
According to a presentation to the board, a residential homestead valued at $150,000 paid $473 in school district property taxes in 2019 and owes an estimated $429 in 2020, a 9.3% drop. A homestead valued at $250,000 paid $850 in school district taxes in 2019 and owes an estimated $772 this year, a 9.2% drop.
These calculations, however, assume the individual property values didn’t increase. If the values increased, the 2020 taxes would be higher.
Superintendent Beth Giese said the numbers are noteworthy.
“Look at some of these numbers and how much relief we’re seeing with taxes,” she told the School Board Dec. 9. “I think this is really, really important to point out that we’ve done some really great things, and the community has done some great things, to make this a more desirable place to be, and the school’s lowering the levy. You don’t see this very often.”
The general fund levy accounts for almost $5.8 million of the total levy, followed by the debt service levy at about $5.9 million. The community services levy is about $380,000.
Taxes payable in 2020 go toward the fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1, 2020, and runs through June 30, 2021. The School Board will approve the fiscal year 2021 budget by the end of June.
In the current fiscal year, the adopted budget approved last June shows an anticipated general fund deficit of more than $400,000, which is less than 1% of the general fund. General fund revenues were estimated around $50.5 million and expenditures at $50.9 million. Those numbers are adjusted as the school year goes on and more variables are known.
