The St. Francis School District recently became a fully accredited K-12 online school.
The district’s Saints Academy has served students in grades three through 12 for the last six years, but now it will accept students as young as kindergarten.
“It feels good,” Superintendent Beth Giese said of the accomplishment. After a year and a half of constantly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is celebrating the success of a forward-looking initiative.
This fall the district plans for its schools to have classes fully in person, but some families may not feel comfortable with that model yet, because the pandemic is not yet over. Other students have simply found online learning works well for them, and the online model offers consistency for students who have to move around because of a parent’s job.
Online learning isn’t the same as the distance learning model schools used last year, Giese said. Whereas distance learning has a structure similar to a traditional classroom, online learning is more flexible and self-paced.
“Distance learning is a teacher on the other end doing all of the teaching,” Giese said. “Online is a module where they may listen to a teacher or watch a teacher teach a lesson, but then they do the work at their own pace.”
A unique facet of the St. Francis online program for K-2 students is they will have a weekly check-in at a physical site, Giese said.
Giese wasn’t sure how many students would sign up for the K-2 online program, but she does expect it to be an enrollment booster and has seen interest from home-schoolers and students who live in other districts.
Learn more about the Saints Online program at tinyurl.com/wh5km9vn.
