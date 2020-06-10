In St. Francis High School’s first virtual commencement ceremony 317 seniors graduated Friday, June 5.
“In all my years of education, I have never seen a stronger and more resilient class than the Class of 2020,” Superintendent Beth Giese told the high school’s 106th graduating class. “You are all going to do amazing things. This will make you stronger.”
During her keynote, Olympic hopeful Maggie Ewen, a 2013 graduate St. Francis High School, compared her dashed 2020 Olympics track hopes to the experience of students who missed many milestones during the second half of their senior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the past three and a half years, I have put everything else in my life on hold, because for the past three and a half years, I have only had eyes for Tokyo 2020,” she said.
Then the pandemic hit, and she was devastated.
Eventually she realized she was “looking at it all wrong.”
“I wasn’t being denied the opportunity to accomplish my goals,” she said. “It was just being a little delayed, because while there would no longer be a Tokyo 2020, it was officially announced there would be a Tokyo 2021.”
She intends to use the extra year to be even more prepared.
“I hope you’re still finding ways to pursue your dreams,” she told graduates.
Senior speaker Ellie Tibodeau Lissick reviewed memories of the Class of 2020 beginning in elementary school and said the experiences have helped her find a sense of purpose.
“We have worked together to create a community driven by purposeful leadership and encouragement, and the effects of that will remain in our school for long after we graduate,” she said.
“I know many of us don’t feel done, and that can mean many different things for many people,” Tibodeau Lissick continued. “And there is nothing I can say to give our class the closure that we want. But what I can tell you is that these last 13 years have given us a wonderful and not-so-wonderful variety of experiences that have given us the foundation from which we can find our purpose. And we did it together.”
Senior speaker Simon Luckow told classmates he has learned the importance of community.
“If I’ve learned anything in these past three months, it’s that I desperately need my people,” he said. “Everything in the world that was normal disappeared overnight. But nothing could break the bonds that we created with each other. ... The coronavirus did not make us strong — we made each other stronger.”
After the student speeches, Assistant Principal Donnie Thompson recognized 29 seniors who earned gold cords (GPA of 3.9 or better) and 54 seniors who received silver cords (GPA of 3.5-3.899).
Lilly Bina and Jack Henderson were named recipients of the Citizenship Award.
Simon Luckow received the All-Around Student Award.
Before presenting the Class of 2020, Principal Doug Austin addressed students, telling them that “over the past four months I’ve been amazed at how resilient this class has been.”
A photo of each graduate was shown a School Board member read their name. Parents were asked to take a photo of their graduate doing the traditional shifting of the tassel and share it with the school district on social media.
The ceremony is available to watch at tinyurl.com/yb9jy5xj.
