Spring Lake Park Schools’ planned purchase of the former velodrome site in Blaine is taking longer than expected.
The school district started negotiations with the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, which oversees the National Sports Center, earlier this year and is currently working on finalizing the purchase agreement.
The site is located on 3.42 acres at 1700 105th Ave. NE, Blaine.
Spring Lake Park Schools is hoping to construct a new outdoor play area and green space for the adjacent Centerview Elementary and the general public. The district is also planning to redirect a driveway on the south side of the school.
Due to the delay in purchasing the site, the Blaine City Council unanimously granted the district a 90-day extension from the required 30 days on the project’s final plat approval. The final plat will need to be submitted for recording with Anoka County prior to the expiration of Nov. 17.
The City Council previously voted 4-3 on July 20 in favor of granting a conditional use permit amendment to construct a new outdoor play area and green space, a zero lot line establishing a shared driveway access between sites and 25-foot light standards in a regional recreation zoning district.
City Council Member Dick Swanson asked if the roadway would remain unchanged if the purchase doesn’t go through. City Engineer Dan Schluender said it would stay the same.
City Council Member Julie Jeppson asked Spring Lake Park Schools’ Director of Business Services Amy Schultz if 90 days is sufficient enough time.
“Right now we’re still actively working through the negotiations,” Schultz said. “Both sides have worked it out. At one point in the negotiations we were looking at the amount of the property that’s being purchased, so that’s why the initial deadline wasn’t met and we needed the extension. We’ve gone back to the original purchase agreement. Right now we’re in the process of appraisal. Once that’s done, both parties meet. ... At that point we expect it to move forward.”
