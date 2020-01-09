The Spring Lake Park School District 2020 property tax levy has been set at $23.98 million. That’s about $562,000 more than in 2019, a 2.4% increase.
Director of Business Services Amy Schultz made a presentation to the Spring Lake Park School Board and local residents during the Truth in Taxation hearing Dec. 17.
Schultz said the total levy includes $12.75 million for the general fund, $482,074 for the community service fund, $9.84 million for the debt service fund and $905,268 for the other post employment benefits debt service fund.
The general fund increased by $696,342 or 5.78%; the community service fund decreased by $7,546 or 1.54%; the debt service fund decreased by $114,858 or 1.15%; and the other post employment benefits debt service decreased by $12,035 or 1.31%, for a total increase of $561,903 or 2.4%.
Schultz said the increases in the general fund are due to increased enrollment, which accounts for 53% of the fund’s increases.
Increases in all equalized levy components (local option, operating capital, career technical and long-term facilities maintenance) are due in part to a corresponding increase in state aid, Schultz added.
Schultz noted that there were decreases in referendum authority due to the Minnesota State Legislature making one change last year to the property tax levy system, which shifted $300 per pupil of voter-approved operating referendum authority to local option revenue.
She said residents’ property tax statements will show a decrease under “voter levies” and a corresponding increase in “other levies.”
Schultz also said the decrease in reemployment is due to lower anticipated expenditures in 2020-2021 than 2019-2020.
Taxes paid in 2020 are used for the 2020-2021 school year budget. The board will approve the 2020-2021 budget by the end of June.
Revenue in the adopted 2019-2020 budget includes $69.4 million for the general fund, $3 million for the food service fund, $3.4 million for the community service fund, $10.2 million for the debt service fund, $922,303 for the other post employment benefits debt service fund and $58,000 for the trust and agency fund. The general fund revenue budget for 2019-2020 totals $86.96 million.
State aid makes up 78% of general fund revenues, followed by the local levy at 18%, federal aid at 2% and other revenue at 2%.
Total expenditures in the adopted budget for 2019-2020 are $86.69 million.
Schultz said Spring Lake Park Schools reviews the budget internally several times during the school year. The School Board is also given updates throughout the year.
Schultz said the School Board will likely take action on a revised 2019-2020 budget sometime in February. Any revisions for the 2019-2020 budget, if necessary, must be brought to the School Board for approval prior to June 2020.
The School Board unanimously approved the 2020 property tax levy.
To learn more about the 2020 property tax levy or the 2019-2020 budget, watch the meeting online at bit.Ly/2rZB6Zo or view the School Board’s Dec. 17 meeting agenda at bit.Ly/2QrXfJc.
