Five candidates will be on the ballot for the Spring Lake Park School Board, but one has dropped out of the race, and another is running as a write-in candidate.
Incumbents Marilynn Forsberg, of Spring Lake Park, and Michael Kreun, of Blaine, are seeking reelection. Blaine residents Melody Skelly and Sam Villella will also appear on the ballot and are seeking seats on the board.
Allie Schmidt, of Blaine, is no longer seeking election, but her name will be listed on the ballot because she did not withdraw by the deadline.
Chris Bowman, of Blaine, will not appear on the ballot but is running as a write-in candidate. He did not inform the newspaper of his candidacy before the deadline to participate in this voters guide. Information about him is available at facebook.com/BowmanForSLP.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Learn more and find your polling place at mnvotes.org.
Marilynn Forsberg
City of residence: Spring Lake Park
Age: Would not provide
Education: Westmar University, B.A.; St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Medical Technology, MT(ASCP); More than 1000 hours Minnesota School Boards Association training.
Occupation: Retired Medical Technologist, Paraprofessional at Spring Lake Park’s Kenneth Hall Elementary (Prior to being a school board member)
Years lived in district: 50+
Community involvement: Church (Child Care and School board of directors, Ministry team, Family Table Volunteer, women’s organization, adult study leader), business owner/manager, past president homeowners association
Contact info: mjf4kids@theforsbergs.us
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Leadership + Experience + Commitment. I’m in my 40th year as a member of the Spring Lake Park School Board. My leadership roles include Chair, Vice Chair, Clerk, Treasurer and Parliamentarian on the SLP board. I am currently the Chair of the Northeast Metro 916 Intermediate School Board, Vice Chair of the Seven County IEIC Help Me Grow Board and a Delegate to the Minnesota School Boards Association Delegate Assembly. I served on the boards of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts (Chair), Minnesota School Boards Association Board of Directors, Equity Alliance MN (Vice Chair) and the Panther Foundation. I committed more than 1000 hours to Minnesota School Boards Association training, more hours than any other school board member in Minnesota. I am experienced.
– I am currently the second longest serving school board member in Minnesota. My four sons and two of my four grandchildren are Spring Lake Park High School graduates. I was recognized by the Minnesota School Boards Association as Minnesota School Board Member of the Year (MSBA All- State School Board), an Arlene Bush Board Member of Distinction and received the Service Award, President’s Award and Director’s Award. I was Westmar University’s Outstanding Community Volunteer, SLP Tower Days Grand Marshall and Employee of the Month at Allina (Abbott Northwestern) Laboratories. It has been an honor to serve on the Spring Lake Park School Board and I look forward to continuing to serve all the stakeholders of the SLP District.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
When I am re-elected I will work with staff to help students understand the importance graduating from high school. Struggling students, especially, need to know that a high school diploma leads to future educational opportunities, increased employment possibilities and enhanced earning power. I will support all students to be enthusiastic engaged learners in both academics and extra curricular activities. I continue to support staff and students as we all recover from the COVID epidemic and address both academic and mental health issues. I will study the outcomes of the Cruz-Guzman litigation, the proposed Social Studies Standards and the pending Page Amendment and their impact on future school funding and operations. I will continue to be a “cheerleader” for both the district and for public education as well as being the conscience of the administration. I believe that CHILDREN ARE THE FUTURE WE CAN DO SOMETHING ABOUT TODAY!
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID 19?
The health and safety of the SLP staff and students is extremely important. When vaccinations became available SLP gave our staff easy access to them. We have done the required extra cleaning, masking and distancing. We are providing easy access to testing. We are encouraging all students over age 12 to be vaccinated. Masks are required in pre-K through 6th grades and highly recommended for all other students and staff. We continue to monitor current transmission rates and MDE/MDH data and pivot as conditions change. We have a state approved online school for students who feel uncomfortable attending school in person.
Michael Kreun
City of residence: Blaine
Age: 45
Education: B.A., J.D.
Occupation: Lawyer
Years lived in district: 12
Community involvement: In addition to currently serving on the school board, I also serve Coon Creek Watershed Board of Managers, volunteer in youth services at Eagle Brook Church in Blaine, and am a volunteer lawyer for the Children’s Law Center of Minnesota.
Website: MichaelKreun.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I love our community and the opportunity to serve our community. I am passionate about providing a world-class education for all students. I will continue to be an engaged Board member, fostering a culture of open communication amongst parents, teachers and residents. I will continue to be a strong, reasoned, and respectful voice to the school board.
Combining professional strengths of a critical eye for detail, complex problem-solving and understanding with the value of collaboration with colleagues, I am committed and ready to serve. I will continue to bring my skill set and work ethic to the School Board to ensure the district runs smoothly and efficiently for the benefit of our students.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Delivering academic success prepares our kids for their futures and guides my decisions on the school board. I will collaborate to maintain strong academics along with consistent social and behavioral expectations for all of our students, so they are able to flourish in their environment and in the years to come.
Maintaining our strong financial position as a district enables us to continue to deliver academic excellence and a well-rounded experience for our students. I also am mindful of the taxpayer, and will continue working to ensure that public dollars are spent efficiently and are targeted to maximize student achievement.
Finally, I will do my part to maintain our collaborative and professional culture on the school board, where all board members have input and work together for the common good of the district. The Spring Lake Park school board has a culture where if we disagree, we are able to disagree respectfully. Accomplishments on a school board are best achieved through collaboration of all seven board members working with our administrative team, who manages our dedicated teachers and staff to implement our district’s vision and policies. Our district has achieved many successes using this approach, and my goal is to build on our successes and address the new challenges in front of us.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID-19?
As we all worked to navigate this past season, the Spring Lake Park school district has been diligent and responsive. As we transition out of the pandemic and look ahead to the future, I am focusing on our unique opportunity to reconnect with kids, meet their increasing emotional needs, and work to provide a stable learning environment in which they can flourish in the years to come. I support efforts to provide learning support to those who struggled educationally under the shifting learning models as well as focusing on our students’ emotional well-being and mental health, which has never been more critically important.
Melody Skelly
Address: Blaine
Age: 47
Education: B.S. in Psychology, University of Northwestern
Occupation: Vice President Sales Leader Norwex
Years lived in district: 20 years
Community Involvement: Breakfast Club, Renovation Church, Spring Lake Park Traveling Basketball Association.
Website: facebook.com/MELODYSKELLYSLP
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe I am the best candidate for the job for two reasons: the first is that I will bring to the board a genuine insider perspective on the strengths and challenges in our schools. Over the years, I have had experience interacting with teachers, deans, principals, counselors, coaches and students. I will use that experience to make informed and well-thought out decisions. The second reason is that I am passionate about the needs of all of the students in the Spring Lake Park district. I have been a dedicated volunteer with the schools and I am unafraid to step in and advocate for those who need a voice. I believe serving people is the best way I can show them that I am invested in their well-being.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I believe that the pursuit of quality education for our students is the most important issue; with a goal to provide the support and opportunities necessary to ensure that students are college and career ready. With that goal in mind, a focus can be made in three major areas: curriculum, allocation of resources, and interpersonal communication.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID 19?
I believe that it is the district responsibility to keep updated on the government regulations and requirements as well as the current COVID-19 statistics for our county. I am also an advocate for families having the opportunity to decide for themselves what the best safety protocol is for their family.
Sam Villella
City of residence: Blaine
Age: 48
Education: OD Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry & BS University of MN College of Biological Sciences
Occupation: Optometrist at Allina Health Cambridge Medical Center
Years lived in district: 14
Community involvement: Planning Commission for the City of Blaine, MN State Board of Optometry, Previous coach for Spring Lake Park Youth Hockey Association
Website: samforslp.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My wife Megan and I have lived in Blaine for the last fourteen years. We have two children, Kincaid and Khyber, who attended the incredible Woodcrest Spanish Immersion School and now attend Westwood Middle School. Professionally, I am an optometrist and practice with Allina Health at the Cambridge Medical Center. I am also a co-founder of Invictus Brewing Company in Blaine. I have always believed in civic service and giving back to the community that has given so much to me and my family. I currently serve on the Planning Commission for the City of Blaine which reviews and advises the city council on long-range community planning goals and policies, immediate planning issues and specific development proposals. I also currently serve on the Minnesota State Board of Optometry which protects the public and ensures competent and ethical professional standards. I have previously served on the Metropolitan Council Transportation Advisory Board, the Blaine Natural Resource & Conservation Board, the Minnesota Optometric Association and the Highway 65 Public Advisory Committee. I am a previous coach for the Spring Lake Park Youth Hockey Association.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I’m running for school board because I believe in ensuring our schools continue to be a leader in innovative learning. If elected, I will collaborate with educators, administrators, and the community at large to ensure our schools are a safe and positive learning environment for all of our students. The district’s purpose is “high expectations, high achievement for all, no excuses”. I believe in continuing this goal by working towards more opportunities in STEM education in our younger grades, supporting efforts to hire the best teachers that reflect our diverse student body and community, and making certain that our teachers and staff are supported in their mission to guarantee our students are ready for college, a career and the future.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID-19?
I believe the safety of students, teachers & staff is the single most important issue as it is a prerequisite for education. The primary goal of the district should be to keep children learning in person in a safe and responsible manner. I would be in favor of following the science and adopting policies recommended by the MN Department of Health and the CDC. These would include encouraging vaccination when possible, routine COVID testing, contact tracing, masking, quarantining close contacts & social distancing. My employer has mandated masks and vaccines for the safety of our patients. I believe our students, teachers & staff deserve the same level of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.