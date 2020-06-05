After years of training, Spring Lake Park High School seniors Brendan Abrahamson and Quyncee Chanthanavong have become certified as emergency medical technicians.
Both seniors participated in Opportunities in Emergency Care, also known as OEC, at Spring Lake Park High School. The program is a medical education program that offers a variety of experiences to students interested in joining the health care field. They’re graduating high school during a virtual ceremony Friday, June 5, and possibly an in-person live ceremony Saturday, Aug. 1.
Abrahamson, from Blaine, joined the OEC program because he has long been passionate about the health care field. Originally he wanted to he a heart surgeon, but later he decided to become a paramedic.
“In sixth grade I was talking to my friends. and they convinced me to be a heart surgeon, which long story about heart surgeons,” he said. “My sister needed a heart surgeon when she was just born, and that’s why I wanted to be one. I pretty much changed my mind in 11th grade when I went through the EMT course at OEC, and that’s when I realized I didn’t want to stand at an operating table for 10-12 hours. I thought becoming an EMT or paramedic would be a lot more fun than that.”
Chanthanavong, from Spring Lake Park, was inspired to join the Opportunities in Emergency Care program after OEC students visited Westwood Intermediate and Middle School to teach him and other eighth-graders how to do CPR.
“It started with the OEC program coming to my middle school,” he said. “Before OEC I always wanted to become a cop, but during that class I learned about the stuff EMT’s do around the clock and how people in the health care field can affect people’s lives. I feel that by me helping or serving other people it does more for my moral dilemma on how to serve others and hopefully if I ever need help someone will help me out too.”
Both Abrahamson and Chanthanavong earned their American Heart Association CPR and First Aid instructor certifications and both have led a CPR course and assisted with teaching CPR to Westwood Intermediate and Middle School eighth-graders back in February. “We went back to the school recently, and it just brought me back to why I joined,” Chanthanavong said.
Chanthanavong said his main goal is to become a nurse practitioner. He said it has been his goal since he lost his father to a stroke.
“I feel like everything that happens is a sign,” he said. “I feel emergency medicine is my calling.”
Chanthanavong has been involved in numerous extracurricular events and has worked a handful of jobs including as an instructor. This spring, he has been training for his firefighter exam while working 12 hours a day, five days a week at a COVID-19 screening facility as a primary medical screener.
“Quyncee is a student who has been at most extracurricular events the past two years,” OEC teacher Bill Neiss said. “On top of working multiple jobs, including one as an EMR/EMT for sporting events, he was a part of the Technical Rescue and Confined Space Rescue courses that were offered after school both his junior and senior years. This year he helped lead instructor John Lindstrom as a teaching assistant in the technical rescue course. Those two courses each year added up to almost 200 hours. He has been a tremendous help both in and out of the classroom, even working as the medical lead at a couple of OEC medical events.”
While in OEC, Chanthanavong and Abrahamson took courses side by side, including first aid, emergency medical responder and emergency medical technician courses, as well as a firefighter internship. Chanthanavong also took a nursing assistance course. Both are taking their firefighters test this week.
“We’ve been on this amazing journey together,” Chanthanavong said.
Abrahamson and Chanthanavong became EMTs this spring after taking 300 hours of classes from December to June. Abrahamson became the first 17-year-old in the 44-year history of the OEC program to pass both the skills test and the written exam to become a certified EMT.
“Brendan’s bravery, being the first OEC student to pass the EMT test as a 17 year old has stuck with me,” Neiss said. “He has become much more confidant since he walked into the EMT class a year ago as a junior.”
Last summer, Abrahamson’s family informed him they’d be moving to Texas. Intent on finishing the OEC program and his senior year, Brendan made arrangements to come back to the high school by moving in with his older sister.
Both of the seniors also worked on, taught or used the skills they learned during their flex time in high school or in after-school skills labs as well. “Our staff has put tremendous trust in both of these young men because they have shown such maturity and the willingness to take on responsibility,” Neiss said.
This fall, Abrahamson is going to work towards getting his paramedic certification while working as an EMT for a fire department and Chanthanavong will attend Anoka-Ramsey Community College to study nursing.
