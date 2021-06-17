The Spring Lake Park High School Class of 2021 graduated June 11 during a commencement ceremony at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Principal Matthew Boucher commended the graduating seniors on their perseverance and fortitude while completing their last year amidst a pandemic.
“Students, regardless of how the past four trimesters, or four years, of your life have gone, you’re embarking on the next phase of the journey in your life, and you will be the sole authors of those chapters,” Boucher told the graduating seniors. “So while there will be a chapter or a section titled ‘My Pandemic School Years,’ it’s just one section of many and should serve as a guide for working through challenges, uncertainty and the unexpected, because those elements will continue to reappear throughout the novel of your life.”
Seniors Tenzin Tsultrim, Hayat Hassan and Philsan Isaak all spoke during the ceremony.
“When we left 10th grade we thought we knew how our next two years would pan out, however as we all know our lives and school life were severely altered and changed by situations beyond our control,” Tsultrim said. “As we move on from those circumstances, tonight we’ve officially earned society’s stamp of approval of moving from young person to young adult.”
“As young people, we’re often reminded of our age and not as a point of inspiration, but as an attempt to silence us,” Hassan said. “We’re told that we’re too young to have a say in issues concerning our well-being, that our youth ... makes our own power non-existent, and when our screens are filled with injustice after injustice, it can be easy to lean into these preconceived notions of us ... But despite how tempting this may be, ... we must remember that in this day and age conformity is not an option.”
Isaak told her classmates that despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s significance, it was only a small section of their time in school. “Today we graduate from not only high school but from years of familiarity, and I think it’s really easy to forget that the people seated beside you are not just people you went to school with, they’re people you grew up with,” she said.
Spring Lake Park student Ashlyn Lee, 16, who died by suicide February 18, 2020, was remembered during the ceremony. A floral wreath with a picture of Lee in the center was placed on an empty chair among the graduating seniors.
Lee died six weeks after her boyfriend, Blaine High School student Sam Casperson, 16, died by suicide. Casperson was also remembered June 6 at the Blaine High School graduation at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 911 for immediate assistance or contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has information about warning signs at afsp.org.
