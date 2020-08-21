Spring Lake Park High School senior Supriya “Supy” Patel recently became national president of the National Executive Council of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Patel, who is from Blaine, will serve as FCCLA’s national president for a year but will remain on the National Executive Council for two years. She was named president during the organization’s virtual National Leadership Conference July 7-9. The National Executive Council’s primary function is program development, program implementation and public relations.
FCCLA is a national student organization that “helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.” FCCLA has more than 182,000 members and 5,253 chapters from 48 state associations, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Patel said she was one of two Minnesota candidates who applied for a position on FCCLA’s National Executive Council. The application process included an interview, a test, a transcript, letters of recommendation, a recorded three-minute speech and more.
Her speech was about the organization’s program the Power of One, which she was involved with her sophomore year. She said the Power of One teaches FCCLA members to find and use their personal power. Members are required to set their own goals, work to achieve them and see the results.
On July 9 Patel was named one of 10 students appointed to the National Executive Council our of 33 applicants. Her fellow council members voted to appoint Patel as president.
Patel said she received valuable training for the position when she assisted her sister, Ananda Patel, when she was Minnesota’s FCCLA president.
“I was so excited because I felt there are so many opportunities to lead my team,” Supriya Patel said. “Even though I was never state president, I felt like I had a little bit of experience because my sister was state president, so I got to provide input and help her with her duties. I got a little bit of experience on how to lead a team. Now it’s so exciting being the president of the national organization and getting to lead my team. I’m excited to represent the organization and make it better and more inclusive than ever!”
Patel joined FCCLA at Spring Lake Park High School her freshman year after her sister encouraged her to join.
Patel and the other members of Spring Lake Park High School’s FCCLA chapter have participated in seven of the eight national programs the organization offers, including the Power of One. Each program involves a service project.
Patel also participated in Minnesota FCCLA’s Shadow Day, during which she met with senators and representatives to advocate for Family and Consumer Science Education
Patel has competed in three Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) competitive, events where she advanced to nationals. She earned gold her freshman year when she made a portfolio on the chapter’s service project and her sophomore year when she participated in a career investigation of a pediatric dermatologist. During her junior year, Patel did a STAR event on leadership and placed fifth nationally.
Last year, Patel did a Team Talk at the National Fall Conference in Dallas. Patel’s Team Talk was a workshop called “Smart Saving Strategies,” which was connected to FCCLA’s Financial Fitness national program. During the workshop, she educated 70 participants per session on how teams can save money.
“Creating that workshop on my own was really fun and interesting,” she said.
This year, FCCLA’s Financial Fitness national program, Patel made a 20-second public service announcement video for the National Road Safety Foundation and FCCLA’s “Safe Rides - Save Lives” campaign. She placed third and won $500 for the chapter.
Patel has served as her chapter’s secretary, vice president and president. In addition, she was appointed her sophomore year as Minnesota FCCLA’s vice president of public relations on the state’s Executive Council.
“I just love the opportunities because there are just so many chances to explore your interests and really push yourself,” Patel said. “When I joined, I never would’ve imagined myself holding a chapter office yet alone have the opportunity to run for a national office, and actually get it.”
Patel said FCCLA has allowed her to enhance and improve real-world skills, including public speaking, articulation, listening, working with others, time management and networking.
“You don’t really get to really work on what we call real-world skills, which are also known as soft skills, at school very much,” Patel said. “You really kind of have to learn them for yourself in college, so I think it’s really important to learn these life skills at a young age so you can continue to develop them as you get older.”
Spring Lake Park High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA chapter advisor Lori Henry described Patel as a mature, passionate and caring leader who’s ready to serve as president of the FCCLA National Executive Council.
“What I notice about Supy’s strengths are she really listens to other people,” Henry said. “She’s very good at listening and hearing all points of view. She is one of those students who is very caring to other people, and I think those are very strong attributes. Her organizational skills are amazing for someone who is her age, and of course she has a huge passion for FCCLA. It’s going to be a very exciting year for Supy.”
Patel also competed along with three other Spring Lake Park High School students during the virtual National Leadership Conference. All four received awards.
“I was really excited that they were able to compete,” Henry said. “They didn’t have to since it was held during the summer and they had to take ownership. They showed great leadership of following through with their projects. I was really proud of them for doing that.”
Patel won gold for her Leadership Portfolio.
Cassidy Auld won silver for her Chapter Service Portfolio on the chapter’s sock drive for a veterans home.
Bryson Rea won Gold for the Sustainability Challenge where he reported on an invention that he saw while traveling, which makes it easier to see the road when it snows. He also gave a report earlier this year to the Blaine City Council on why they should use the invention on Blaine’s roads.
Madison Cole won Bronze for her Chapter Review Portfolio where she reported on all of Spring Lake Park High School FCCLA chapter’s service projects, memberships, new members and more.
To learn more about FCCLA at Spring Lake Park High School, visit tinyurl.com/y2zp8uys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.