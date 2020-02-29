The Spring Lake Park High School Panthinators Robotics Club has been resurrected after five years and will compete at the Minnesota 10,000 Lakes Regional FIRST Robotics competition March 25-28 at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The Spring Lake Park High School Panthinators, and thousands of other teams across the globe, have only a few months and a budget of a maximum of $5,000 of raised funds to create a robot.
Teams are working to develop a robot that can drive well and fast, lift itself up and pick up five balls at a time, transport the balls across a field and then place those balls into a hole in a wall or launch them into a high target. Another challenge the teams can participate in is having their robots spin and read a wheel of colors. The Panthinators will not participate in this challenge.
“FIRST is more than robots,” said FIRST Founder and President Dean Kamen in a statement. “The robots are a vehicle for students to learn important life skills. Kids often come in not knowing what to expect of the program nor of themselves. They leave, even after one season, with vision, with confidence and with a sense that they can create their own future.”
Spring Lake High School’s previous incarnation of the Panthinators Robotics Club disbanded in 2014 when students and parent leaders graduated. It was resurrected when science, technology, engineering and math (also known as STEM) teacher Karen Kutz was approached to restart the club by Principal Matthew Boucher in 2019.
Kutz — who previously worked for Medtronic in customer service, IT program management and business analysis and continuous process improvement — declined to start the robotics club last year because she was freshman teacher, but she agreed to do it in January 2020. Kutz is a co-coach of the club along with physical science teacher Kyle Greene.
The Panthinators meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays in a workshop at Spring Lake Park High School to build their robot. The team has 13 members from all grades at the high school.
“The reason to have a program like robotics is it attracts different types of kids who might not get involved in after-school activities,” Kutz said. “This is an active competition sport, and it gives a fuller set of activities that the school can offer, and it attracts a diversity of kids.”
Kutz said students are not required to have any preexisting knowledge of STEM, mechanical design and construction, business, communications or coding to join the club. Students learn many of the skills once they join.
“There is a place for everyone,” she said. “Students who may not find a home in another activity, this can be a home for them. You don’t have to come in with any particular skill set, and you can still contribute to the team anyway.”
“I joined the robotics team because it sounded fun and I want to go into engineering after high school,” junior Sydney Gotham said. “So I’ll hopefully gain some skills that will help me in that field. And even if I don’t end up going into that field, it’ll still be fun.”
Seniors Henley Peterson and Pitamber Ramprasad said they joined the team this year with no prior experience but were excited to learn.
“When the robotics club started I thought it would be a good fit for me, and I just kind of fit in right away,” Peterson said. “It feels like its own kind of family. We’re a really small team, and it feels like the place to be after school.”
“I joined because I like robots and I thought it would be fun,” Ramprasad said. “I came in with no skills. I didn’t know what we were going to do and once we started building our robot, everything started coming together. It has been a lot of fun!”
Junior Joey Ritter brought his lifelong coding skills to the table when he joined the Panthinators. “I’ve always been interested in programming and I’ve been doing this for years so I thought this would be the best program to use it,” he said.
Kutz said the robotics club teaches students lifelong skills including collaboration, communication, patience, problem solving, resilience and teamwork.
“It’s not like you’re given a kit and they say build,” she said. “You have to design and figure out how to build a robot that meets these various challenges.”
“I have some background with building things, but always with step-by-step instructions,” senior Tyler Moody said. “We don’t have instructions for this. We have to problem-solve, get help from the teachers and mentors and basically figure it out by trial and error. After this, I think I will be more confident to try things out on my own versus always just following instructions.”
This year the Panthinators have been receiving assistance from the Irondale High School KnightKrawlers robotics team; Brian Schenk, a Spring Lake Park High School parent and automation engineer at Boston Scientific; and Eric Bollensen, a mechanical engineer with Cummins.
“I’ve always wanted to try robotics,” Schenk said. “I’m an automation engineer and work with automation all day long. This was an opportunity to work with the kids and show them some cool stuff.”
“The big thing that makes this happen is people from industry who have the skills and use them every day in their work who can come teach the kids,” Kutz said.
Interested mentors and volunteers can contact Kutz at kkutz@district16.org.
The Panthinators competed in a scrimmage Feb. 15 at Irondale High School in New Brighton. Their next competition is at the Minnesota 10,000 Lakes Regional at 1925 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.
If the team advances it would attend the global FIRST Championship, which will be April 15-18 in Houston and April 20 to May 2 in Detroit. The challenges will be Star Wars themed.
Even if the team doesn’t advance, this year will serve as a foundation for the future.
“I think of it that this group is going to help build a legacy,” Kutz said. “If we can do this, have fun, be successful and kind of get through some of these grow-up starting pains then we will continue to prosper and bring more people in and hopefully have more levels of success in the future.”
Kutz said over 30 eighth-graders have expressed interest in joining the Panthinators next season.
“If kids are interested in exploring STEM, business or they just want to be with a great group of folks who just like to have fun and get involved in a meaningful activity that includes problem solving — I’d say just give it a try,” Kutz said. “If kids have any apprehension about coding or building, don’t let that stop you. There is a role for everyone and they might surprise themselves that they might learn something new and enjoy it.”
~Parts of this story were contributed by Spring Lake Park Schools.
