Anoka-Hennepin Schools is changing how it determines mask requirements beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18.
From then on, the district will use school data, rather than county data, to determine when masks are required. If a school has 5% or more of its students out with COVID-19, masks will be required in the building for two weeks, regardless of vaccination status.
“This means on Jan. 18, masks will become recommended, and not required, and we would monitor that at the building and classroom level,” Superintendent David Law said. “Parents would be notified if their classroom had multiple cases at the elementary level, or if their building had that 5% threshold.”
In elementary schools, if a classroom has three or more kids infected with COVID-19 within a week, masks will be required for two weeks.
Adventures Plus programming will follow the same procedures as school buildings. Masks are still required on student transportation, per federal requirements.
The district announced the decision in December, about a month before the new guidelines would take place.
“We want to give parents as much notice as possible,” Law said.
Anoka-Hennepin will continue to monitor the more contagious omicron COVID-19 variant as it spreads and will update the mask guidance as needed, a district representative said.
The policy change is partially due to vaccines becoming available in November to kids ages 5-11, and because the district has about 15 weeks of data to look at.
In August, when the district announced the mask guidelines currently in place, the district’s youngest students were not yet able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. At that time, masks were required for students in kindergarten through sixth grade when county infection rates were above 15 for every 10,000 people. For older students, masks were recommended but not required.
Anoka-Hennepin provides at-home COVID-19 tests for free to families who want them, and staff testing is offered each week.
When the new policy was announced last month, about 32 students for every 10,000 in Anoka-Hennepin were infected, and staff was at 49 per 10,000, Law said.
Anoka County reported a rate of 43 cases per 10,000 people for the week of Dec. 12-18, and Hennepin County reported 37.2 per 10,000.
At that time, most schools saw less than 1% of students infected, Law said.
Most recently, the school district reported a rate of about 21.5 cases per 10,000 students as of Dec. 20, and district staff had a rate of 26.5 cases per 10,000. That’s 19 total cases among the district’s 7,157 staff members, and 79 total cases among 36,802 students before winter break began.
To find the most recent case updates, visit ahschools.us/Page/45072.
