A new app is helping connect local elementary schools to families in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
This year the district’s elementary schools have been informally trying out an app called Seesaw.
“Each student has a kind of online learning portfolio, and that portfolio allows for student collaboration and also family engagement at home,” said Ramsey Elementary Principal Amy Reed, whose teachers have been using Seesaw since the start of the school year. “So the whole overarching thing is that it allows for teachers and students and families to connect, engage and communicate in real time.”
The district says Seesaw creates a learning loop between students, teachers and families. A student will create something in Seesaw, such as a drawing or a video, that demonstrates knowledge in a subject area. A teacher can then comment on the work and provide feedback, and parents and guardians can log in to their child’s learning portfolio and leave comments of their own.
“It’s exciting,” Reed said. “It offers a window into the classroom that parents and guardians wouldn’t otherwise have. It’s a great way to see what their students are doing and engage with them and their teachers in a meaningful way.”
All parents and guardians need to do is download the Seesaw app when prompted by a teacher.
Julie Danielowski, a fourth-grade teacher at Ramsey, said Seesaw has been popular with students.
In some ways Seesaw replaces the traditional way assignments are done. When Danielowski would teach students about the water cycle, she’d do it on a worksheet. Now, she can use Seesaw, and students can drag labels in the app, and then save their work. It’s easier to assess where students are with regard to their knowledge, easier for her to fill gaps in their knowledge with additional learning, and easier for parents and guardians to follow the process.
“There are a lot of great things that happen here and in the classroom, and teachers see that every day, but parents and guardians don’t,” Danielowski said. “Seesaw offers an authentic way to see what’s happening in their child’s classroom and see that their child is a learner.”
Reed said more parents are getting engaged on the app every week.
“Eventually, once we build the capacity a bit more and everyone is on, I’d like to see it became that big engagement tool where students are collaborating with themselves, their teachers and their families,” she said.
