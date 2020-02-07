Around 100 children and adults showed up for the second annual Northern Indigenous Winter Games sponsored by the St. Francis Area Schools American Indian Education Program.

Dan Ninham, Oneida, and his wife, Susan, Red Lake Ojibwe, led the games, as they have done for decades at sites across Minnesota and beyond.

The free event ran 1-4 p.m. at the St. Francis Learning Center.

In the morning, teachers from St. Francis and other districts had a chance to participate in a professional development workshop.

 

