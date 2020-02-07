Around 100 children and adults showed up for the second annual Northern Indigenous Winter Games sponsored by the St. Francis Area Schools American Indian Education Program.
Dan Ninham, Oneida, and his wife, Susan, Red Lake Ojibwe, led the games, as they have done for decades at sites across Minnesota and beyond.
The free event ran 1-4 p.m. at the St. Francis Learning Center.
In the morning, teachers from St. Francis and other districts had a chance to participate in a professional development workshop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.