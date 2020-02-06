Anoka County high schools recently competed in the 2020 Minnesota State High School League One Act Play Festival.
The preliminaries and subsections were held Jan. 21-25, and the finals Feb. 1, at various high schools across Minnesota. The state tournament is taking place Feb. 6-7 at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Catherine University located at 2004 Randolph Ave., St Paul.
No Anoka County high schools will move onto the state competition.
Sectional results
• Andover High School’s one-act “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory placed fourth in the Section 5AA tournament.
• Anoka High School’s one-act placed third in the Section 5AA.
• Blaine High School’s one-act original work by theater director Andrew Rakerd, “You, From the Future,” placed fifth in the Section 5AA tournament.
Columbia Heights High School one-act “Speed Date” by Janet Allard placed fifth in the preliminary round of the Section 4AA tournament.
• Fridley High School’s one-act “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory placed fourth in a three-way tie with Centennial and White Bear Lake high schools in the Section 4AA tournament.
• Spring Lake Park High School’s one-act “21A” by Kevin Kling placed fourth in the Sub-Section 4AA tournament.
• St. Francis High School’s one-act “The Hanging Girl” by Aleks Merilo placed third in the Section 7AA tournament.
