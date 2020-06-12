Unable to gather in Mariucci Arena due to the ongoing pandemic, Coon Rapids High School celebrated graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony June 7.
The video started with testimonials from students who shared what they loved about the school. Students praised the teachers, the community and the diversity of the high school.
Brynn Nguyen, the master of ceremonies, introduced Amaiya Armstrong, who sang the national anthem in a prerecorded video during the presentation. After the national anthem, Nguyen introduced the student speakers, Faith Osei and William Volk.
Osei compared one of her favorite songs, “Sometimes” by H.E.R. to the lives of the 2020 graduates. She explained the song talks about how nothing is promised and life often changes. It starts with having plans for the future, and Osei related it to how, at the end of the first semester this year, seniors had no idea what was coming.
She went on the explain some of the things the graduates missed out on including spring break trips, presenting capstone projects and participating in sports.
“All of that didn’t happen,” Osei said. “So many things were in the works of happening, but instead of finding somebody to blame for all of this we took it upon ourselves to celebrate one another’s achievements.”
Osei urged every graduate to remember three things as they prepare to move on to the next chapter in their lives. They were: once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal; you should show up early, cheer loud, stay late and celebrate; and you are loved, you are enough and you are not alone.
Volk reflected back to when seniors were in eighth grade and were promised by staff that the school would do everything in its power to get them to Mariucci arena. He went on to talk about how things have changed over the last four years and even the last four months.
The lesson he’s taken from this year was that things change and plans for the future are just plans; they don’t define who a person may be, Volk said.
“Every day we will be faced with new challenges, new expectations and new opportunities we could never plan for, and it is how we respond to those challenges that define who we get to be,” Volk said.
Volk urged students to find friends and colleagues who will support them no matter how the world changes. After the student speakers, Yazzmine Zaccardi sang “Landslide” as a tribute to the 2020 graduating class.
After each graduate’s photo was shown on screen and their name read, a video played of numerous students sharing about what they will never forget and their futures.
