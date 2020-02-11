A Minnesota-based child care and early education company has expanded into a new location in Ramsey.
New Horizon Academy opened a center Jan. 21 at 7800 Sunwood Drive NW. Open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. the academy offers full-day child care and education.
The preschool program includes early literacy, beginning American Sign Language, math and science activities, cooking projects, beginning handwriting and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
All meals are included, and kids usually have time to play outside or in the gym, time to rest, teacher-led groups and hands-on learning.
“We make it a home away from home for the kids,” Director Stephanie Stanislowski said.
Curriculum and care are the two things Stanislowski says sets the academy apart from other child care. She’s worked at New Horizon 13 years and sent her own children through the program, she said.
“I just really enjoy the curriculum of it and the staff,” Assistant Director Jodi Thorner said. “They’re all loving teachers and put their all into what they’re good at.”
Parents can schedule tours to see the facility and meet the faculty, and there are some options to test out the programming, Stanislowski said.
The academy can accommodate about 132 kids and isn’t currently full. Enrollment is open all year. Families who receive child care assistance through the county also can apply, Stanislowski said.
The Ramsey location includes programs for infants, toddlers, pre-kindergarten and preschool-aged children.
New Horizon Academy is a family-owned and operated company that started in Minnesota 45 years ago. It was founded by Sue Dunkley, who was an elementary school teacher, according to the company.
CEO Chad Dunkley currently heads the company, which now has over 60 locations in Colorado, Iowa, Idaho and Minnesota.
New Horizon has been accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and the National Early Childhood Program Accreditation.
More information can be found at newhorizonacademy.net.
