Students in much of Anoka County won’t be required to wear face coverings in school buildings this fall, even though universal masking in schools is recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On school buses, drivers and passengers must still wear masks, due to federal requirements for public transportation.
Masking can reduce the risk of becoming infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and can help prevent infected people from spreading the virus, according to the CDC, but wearing masks has been a controversial topic during the pandemic, especially when governments mandate face coverings.
Leaders in the Anoka-Hennepin School District are encouraging students and staff to wear masks at school but are stopping short of a mandate. The district’s website says it follows the direction of the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education regarding wearing of masks and other health and safety matters.
Spokesperson Jim Skelly said in an email that the district is fielding calls from the public asking why the district isn’t requiring masks. He cited guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health as the basis for the district’s decision.
“The answer is provided through the recommended, not required language provided by MDH,” he wrote.
Similarly, the Spring Lake Park School District’s website notes that the state is recommending but not requiring masks for everyone in public school buildings.
“We are monitoring the situation daily as an administrative team and with our board, especially given the spread of the delta variant,” spokesperson Erika Taibl wrote in an email. “We will remain responsive to any adjustments that may be needed.”
The St. Francis School District’s website says face coverings are “optional” for students and staff.
“We feel like giving our families a choice ... is the best route to go,” Superintendent Beth Giese said, noting that if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in the district, leaders will have to respond accordingly. She said the community and staff are supportive of the decision.
Giese added that with the district being newly accredited as a K-12 online school, students also have the option to learn online.
The Columbia Heights and Fridley districts are going a different route and both are mandating masks in school buildings this year.
“This was a very student-centered decision, thinking about what is the least we can do to make sure our students and staff are safe,” Fridley School District spokesperson Jael McLemore said.
The district is “really excited” that students are returning to in-person education, McLemore said, but it is also aware that nearly half its students are too young to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
The decisions around mask requirements come at a time when the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has spread across the nation. According to the CDC, the delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous strains and may cause more severe illness in unvaccinated people than previous strains.
Vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19, the CDC says. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to be infected than unvaccinated people, but vaccinated people who have a breakthrough infection of the delta variant can spread the virus to others, the CDC says. Vaccinated people appear to be infectious for a shorter period of time than unvaccinated people.
Anoka County’s vaccination rate continues to lag the rest of the metro area, with 67% of people in the county age 12 and older having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Despite the spread of the delta variant, the CDC encourages a return to in-person learning this fall but recommends universal masking in schools for staff and students age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s guidance for the 2021-2022 school year includes these highlights:
• All people age 12 and older should get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to school.
• Everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
• Schools should maintain a distance of 3 feet between students when possible.
• Students and staff should stay home if they feel sick.
• People who aren’t fully vaccinated should be tested regularly for COVID-19.
• Schools should encourage ventilation, contact tracing and other tactics to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Paige Kieffer and Emilee Wentland contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.