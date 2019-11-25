Anticipated deficits in the Anoka-Hennepin School District’s future budget are shrinking.
With a growing student body, profitable investments and changes to special education funding, the district’s projected deficit will shrink, but $1 million in cuts are expected in the 2020-2021 budget. Those cuts will be sought in the central office salaries, contracts and supplies.
“I appreciate administration thinking of the central office and keeping (budget cuts) out of classrooms,” Board Member Jeff Simon said.
The fiscal year 2020 deficit is anticipated to shrink by almost $3 million, according to a Nov. 12 presentation to the School Board. Fiscal year 2020 runs July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
In August the deficit was estimated to be $3.7 million, however, the updated deficit is closer to $780,000. That will leave the unassigned fund balance at $54.8 million or 10.4% of expenditures.
Fiscal year 2020 revenue is anticipated to increase over the previous projection by approximately $4.6 million to $522 million.
The updated budget also shows increased expenditures in both years. The additional costs are almost entirely from special education and enrollment staffing increases.
An additional $1.5 million in expenditures is anticipated in 2020.
In fiscal year 2021 the revenue is anticipated to increase by $6.3 million, or 1.2%, over the previous projection to $537 million. That cuts the projected deficit from $4.9 million to almost $2.1 million. But the unassigned fund balance will still drop just below the board’s target of 10% of expenditures at $52.8 million.
“That’s your fund balance policy,” Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas said of maintaining a fund balance of 10% of annual expenditures, adding that it’s not a hard and fast rule but has some flexibility.
The board is expected to hear a first reading of recommended cuts before voting on reductions in January of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.