Three Minnesota Connections Academy students from Anoka County were among the 34 recently inducted into the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society and National Elementary Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

During a ceremony at the online school’s offices in St. Paul, Zuha Zubair, of Blaine, was among the 22 Connections Academy students in grades 10-12 to be inducted into the National Honor Society.

Elora Weidenhamer, of Blaine, was among six Connections Academy students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society for students in grades six through nine.

Ahmed Anzaldua-Mendoza, of Fridley, was inducted with five other students into the National Elementary Honor Society for students in fourth and fifth grade.

The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization that recognizes students for achievement in four areas; scholarship, leadership, service and character. To qualify students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, must have attended Connections Academy for at least one full semester, committed to attending meetings throughout the school year and committed to completing 50 volunteer hours throughout the school year.

Minnesota Connections Academy is a statewide online school that offers personalized education. Learn more at MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com.

 

Load comments