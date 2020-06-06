Ava Baden
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memories are all the times I got to spend with my friends, whether it be dancing on the football field during halftime with my fellow St. Francis Fall Dance Team captains and teammates or going to Starbucks to study for finals with my friends, I cherish all of the time spent together with them.
What are you plans for next year?
Next year I will be attending the University of Wisconsin River Falls to major in food science and technology. After college I hope to get a job as a research and development food scientist.
Who would like to thank?
I would like to thank my parents for always being there for me and helping me when I needed, and my amazing group of friends for giving me the best memories and experiences I could ask for, and finally I would like to thank the teachers I had who helped me get where I am today.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
Coming to the realization that I and all of my fellow seniors would not get the senior year we expected was heartbreaking, but I have been trying to make the best out of the situation at hand, I try to talk to my friends and family as often as possible because seeing them in person is not an option right now. Spending time outside and trying to make my life feel as normal as possible during an impossibly strange time is hard, but I do what I can.
Hannah Dziuk
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory is going up to the cabin with my family and spending quality time together.
What are you plans for next year?
My plan for next year is to go to Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, MN, to pursue a career in psychology and to later transfer to U of M Duluth.
Who would like to thank?
I would like to thank my teachers and family who have helped me along the way. A special thanks to Glenn Morehouse Olson, Jaymie Helle, and my sister Alex Zywicki for never giving up on me.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I struggled with the switch from in-class-learning to distance learning. My grades were struggling as well as my mental health. One day my sister called me and made a plan to do distance learning at her house. Now I am getting ready to get my diploma mailed to me.
Andrew Hoglund
What is your favorite memory?
My absolute favorite memory of high school would be playing football. Friday night football games are something for me that can not be matched. I will remember those games forever.
What are you plans for next year?
I have accepted an athletic scholarship to play football and continuing my education at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota. I will be starting college with an undecided major.
Who would like to thank?
I have so many people in my life that I am thankful for. First, thank you to my parents who have supported me in everything I have every done. Thank you to all my family and friends for support over the years. Thank you to all my high school wrestling and football coaches. Especially Coach Swaggert and Coach Torson for high school football. You were the two that were in my ear everyday on and off the field. Thank you to all of my numerous coaches in youth sports growing up, in both football and wrestling. That list is endless, however, Coach Chad Skogquist, I was lucky enough to have you as a football coach from third grade through eighth grade, thank you. You have been someone I have looked up to for so many years.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
The hardest thing to adapt to was not being in school. I have always enjoyed going to class and hanging out with my friends. That has been the hardest adjustment for me. I do have a large core of friends that I still game with online, so a good portion of my routine wasn’t interrupted. I just miss the face-to-face interaction. Besides school, I have passed the time working out and also at work.
Emma Kopet
What is your favorite memory?
One of my favorite memories would have to be team sleepovers with my soccer and basketball teammates.
What are you plans for next year?
I plan on attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in the fall to achieve a pre-dental major and hopefully do a lot of traveling.
Who would like to thank?
I’d like to thank all my teachers, coaches, friends and family for helping me grow over the past four years and for always pushing me to better myself.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
Knowing that I won’t be able to have all these last memories with my classmates and friends has been difficult. I think knowing that we’re all going through this together has brought a sense of comfort. I’ve been spending a lot of my time outside enjoying the nice weather and tackling projects around the house to keep me busy.
Simon Luckow
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory is sitting by myself in the theater after our last one-act competition. It gave me a chance to reflect on my journey in high school and see how much I’ve grown because of my artistic endeavors.
What are you plans for next year?
Next year, I will be working full time. I’m saving up money so I can go to college for my BFA in musical theater. While I’m here over the year, I’m going to get involved with some local theater, in an effort to build my resume for my goal of being a professional actor.
Who would like to thank?
I want to thank everybody who has supported me in everything I do, both on stage and off. A special thank you to Mrs. Mo, Mr. Telschow and my parents for creating opportunities for me to be involved in theater and choir.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
This pandemic has made one thing very clear to me — keep your people close. I don’t think people are made to be alone. I get through the tough times by calling and texting my people. We’re lucky to have the technology that makes all of that possible.
