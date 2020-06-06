Francisca Dogbe
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite school memory would have to be the (R&B Hip Hop Revue Band) showcase performance that the bands performed this year. We were able to play songs that a lot of people knew as well as had singers and dancers. The production of this event was so spectacular. It felt amazing to know that we as a whole band community were able to put on a phenomenal performance with popular artists in the time that we had.
What are you plans for next year?
I plan to attend the University of California, Davis on a pre-med track. I plan on majoring in neurobiology, physiology and behavior as well as minor in German. I hopefully plan to attend medical school as well in hopes of becoming a surgeon.
Who would you like to thank?
I would say that Ms. Tycast, Mr. Lukkasson and Mr. Meier were teachers who had the biggest impact on my journey at Spring Lake Park High School. Ms. Tycast was always someone I could turn to whether I was going through a hard time or if I just wanted a laugh. She inspires me every day to continue to be a strong, achieving woman. Mr. Lukkasson also impacted my journey by giving me some life lessons. He pushed me to be a risk-taker, showed me that it was okay to make mistakes and celebrated me when I achieved something that I had my mind on. Mr. Meier always told me to look on the bright side and spread positivity. He saw the leader in me and was always challenging me to continue to lead. Mr. Meier is the definition of a leader, and I am so grateful to have had an opportunity to connect with him.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I am either working out, doing chores, baking/cooking or watching Netflix to stay busy during the pandemic.0
Yusra Galall
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite school memory is all the time I spent with my friends. Whether it be at lunch, SLP time, advisory, or in the flex area, they made school 10 times more enjoyable. All the friends I have made, the memories, and laughs we’ve had will stick with me for a lifetime. I’m truly grateful for every single one of them and throughout my experiences I have learned to never take a moment for granted.
What are you plans for next year?
After graduation I plan on going to the University of Minnesota where I will major in psychology. My end goal is to become a child psychiatrist.
Who would you like to thank?
I’d have to say Mr. Delong and Mr. Kranz. These two teachers are truly one of a kind. They both have a passion for what they teach, and it shines through in their teaching. They have both helped me become a stronger writer and develop a better understanding of myself and the world around me. Also Mr. Frankie has had a big impact on me. He had helped me throughout my years here at SLP and is always seen with a bright smile and radiating kindness throughout the halls.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
During this pandemic, I’ve been taking it easy. I’ve been doing my schoolwork, spending time with family, FaceTiming friends, relaxing and just working on self-improvement.
Nicholas Gable
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite school related memory happened recently, while I was in Cuba with the school band. One night, we went to see a private performance by a group that was playing classical Afro-Cuban music. On paper, the concert should have been nothing too out of the ordinary; however, in Cuba, everything we did was much crazier than any of us expected, so I went into the concert with high expectations. My expectations were met — somewhere around the third song, we were on our feet, dancing in front of the stage, even with one of the singers. And it got even better when, for the last song, they invited anyone that wanted to come on stage and dance. Several others and I went up and tried our best to dance along, even getting a chance to sing a small part of the song (we all did great!). Finally, in a moment I’ll never forget, our group chanting “uno más” managed to convince the band to play one more song. The band chose to play “Guantanamera,” and this time, virtually our entire band came on stage, sharing an amazing moment singing, playing, and dancing to “Guantanamera” with each other and several Cuban musicians, as well as others that were with our tour group. For me, this concert was the cherry on top for a trip that was the most amazing I have ever been on, making it by far my favorite school memory.
What are you plans for next year?
I plan to attend the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, where I will be studying computer science in the College of Science and Engineering. From there, we’ll see where college takes me — but as of now, I hope to be entering some sort of research or business field related to my degree after graduation.
Who would you like to thank?
First, I could not answer this question without mentioning Ms. Tycast and Mr. Lukkasson, the band directors at the high school. Throughout my four years here at Spring Lake Park, both of them have encouraged me to not only become a better musician, but a much better person as well. As cliché as that previous statement is, it really is true, and I know that the band program has been a huge part of what has made me the person I am today.
Outside of the band program, I would like to recognize Mr. Hilst, the calculus teacher at our school. It is immediately apparent when you take calculus with Mr. Hilst that he is extremely passionate about his work, both with the math and the teaching. He is an incredibly easy teacher to follow, and his teaching has made a subject that most people consider extremely difficult manageable or even easy for most students in his class.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
Because of the good weather, I have been able to spend a lot of time playing tennis, with my brother as well as other friends if we can manage to make the sport work with social distancing (which isn’t too difficult, considering how few people are on a tennis court). Other than that, I’ve mostly stayed home, playing my instrument occasionally throughout the day and playing board games and watching TV with my family to pass the time.
Coryn Putz
What is your favorite memory?
Probably just hysterically laughing with my best friend Morgan as we filmed our incredible Frankenstein project. We reenacted the story, and it involved a lot of time, tape and bloopers.
What are you plans for next year?
I am planning on moving to Bozeman, Montana, and getting straight to work. I do, however, want to attend college, hopefully during the following year.
Who would you like to thank?
Mr. Olmscheid: He was super positive and really understanding of students going through hard times.
Ms. Enstad: She was super funny and always brought her humor into her lessons, making chemistry a lot more interesting.
Ms. Crofton: Absolutely one of the coolest teachers I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. She was always so quick to accommodate to her students’ individual needs and preferences and was really good at connecting with students by not being afraid to show her passion for her interests.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I am doing my best to continue staying active by going on regular walks and runs. I have busied myself with some art projects and have gone hammocking in the park more than once to get a quiet place to read. I will admit, however, I have binge watched more than a little of “Chicago Fire.”
Simon Tewalt
What is your favorite memory?
Every single homecoming was pretty awesome because I was fortunate enough to perform at the pep fest for two of them and because I was homecoming king my senior year. But overall, just having the best friends anyone could ask for and being able to spend high school with them will always be my favorite memory.
What are you plans for next year?
In the fall, I will be attending Augsburg University and singing in their choir.
Who would you like to thank?
I have to admit that there are too many influential teachers to choose from, but I would say the “Dean Team,” Ms. Phelps, Mr. Meier, Mr. Stern and Mr. John Yemma are just a few who have impacted me. All of these people have taught me so many life lessons, and I’m super grateful for every moment I got to spend with them. They have supported me day in and day out, and I don’t know if high school would have been so awesome without them.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I have been “social-distance” exercising with my friend Payton Moy and try to stay as healthy as possible during this pandemic. I’ve also been bothering a lot of my friends on FaceTime, playing video games and spending time with my family.
