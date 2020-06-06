Ruwayda Bashir
What is your favorite memory?
The pep fests. There’s just something about our school pride and spirit that brings out the best in all of us.
What are your plans for next year?
Attending the University of Minnesota to study political science and leadership.
Who would you like to thank?
Mr. Williams — thank you for teaching me the right way to deal with challenges and obstacles in life, and to always face them head on with a good attitude. I also would like to thank parents, who have been strongest support system. Thank you for everything that you’ve done to get me to where I am today. Everything I do, I do for them.
Islam Ibrahim
What is your favorite memory?
It’s amazing teachers and students. I will most definitely miss the vibe that Fridley has. Teachers and students have great communication, and we all have great relationships with each other.
What are your plans for next year?
I would like to attend college to study business and marketing, or become a police officer.
Who would you like to thank?
Coach Bailey and Coach Anderson. Thank you for always seeing the good side of me and always pushing me to do better. Also would like to give a shout out to Mr. Fisher. Thank you for always making sure I’m staying on top of things. I’d like to give a shout out to my family and all my friends who rode the boat through high school with me, through the tough times and the good times.
Connor McCoy
What is your favorite memory?
Winning the fun-filled first-ever Student Council Survivor Week competition, a weeklong event with games and challenges where the last one standing wins a prize.
What are your plans for next year?
Attending the University of Denver, Colorado to study engineering.
Who would you like to thank?
Parents who have been incredibly supportive throughout high school years, and friends for making me laugh and giving me great memories. Also, I’d like to give a shout out to the wonderful nutritional services staff who have always made delicious lunches.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
It’s tough to miss the big events that you have been looking forward to. But in the end, it just makes you realize how important the little things are like going to practice and seeing your friends every day at school.
Colee Nolen
What is your favorite memory?
As a freshman, I was so shy, and I remember my very first football game and immediately falling in love with the atmosphere and the game. I even became a cheerleader to get that front row seat of the action, and I wouldn’t change anything for the world.
What are your plans for next year?
Enlisting in the National Guard, as well as attending Bethel University to study international business, minoring in Spanish and running track.
Who would you like to thank?
Ms. Reed, Coach Reese and Ms. Kelsey. To Ms. Reed — thank you for believing in me, even when I couldn’t believe in myself. And to Reese — thank you for pushing me beyond my limits and bettering me as an athlete. Lastly, Ms. Kelsey — thank you for listening and giving the best advice, as well as keeping me sane through the rough patches in life.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
The hardest part for me during this pandemic was the transitioning. I went from being the most extroverted social butterfly to a forced introvert. That being said, I’ve learned about myself within these past few months. Many troubles were thrown my way, and I had to go through a series of obstacles to conquer each one. What’s gotten me through this all has been consistent exercise, staying connected with others and most of all, prayer. I would say the best part of this though was learning that no matter what obstacle is being thrown at me, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
Baobai Xiong
What is your favorite memory?
Fridley’s teachers, friends and all the events that have made Fridley High School so memorable.
What are your plans for next year?
Attending St. Catherine’s University to pursue a degree in nursing. Goal is to become a Registered Nurse and to work in the hospitals with infants or in the NICU.
Who would you like to thank?
Mr. Dressler and Ms. Burghardt. Dressler was the first teacher to help me realize many issues in the world and inspired me to look at it from a different perspective. Having him for three years of my high school career has been an absolute privilege. He truly inspires me to stand by what I say, and he has helped me be who I am today. Ms. Burghardt is one of the most encouraging people I know! She challenges me to find the meaning in my art. Ms. Burghardt has taught me that art is a significant part of life, and I’ll continue to use art as a way to cope with my emotions. I would also like to thank my grandma, who always finds a way to put a smile on her face, especially when she is going through challenges. She supports my decisions and encourages me to be the best. Her love for me is indescribable — I love her dearly!
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I’ve dealt with the pandemic by trying new things such as reading more and finding new recipes to cook with. As unfortunate as it is for the pandemic to occur during my senior year of high school, it has taught me important life lessons such as things can change and that your response to change is really important. Trying new things has really helped me to adapt to change better. It’s definitely brought joy to me and helped me to understand global pandemic better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.