Ethan Carson
What is your favorite memory?
One of my favorite memories has got to be of our last performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” my freshman year. I played the part of Flute, one of the actors that dresses up as a woman in the “play within the play.” We already had some great performances, and the final act of the show seemed to be getting funnier and funnier every time we did it! And on the last night of our show, I remember almost everyone else in the cast (including myself) struggling desperately to stay in character because we were laughing so much! Everyone had their own unique things to add to the final scene of that show, and it was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in theater to this day.
What are your plans for next year?
I plan to attend Saint John’s University in St. Joseph, MN, this coming fall. I’m currently undecided when it comes to what I want to study, but I hope to figure that out once I’m there.
Who would you like to thank?
I’d like to thank my parents for giving me my space when I’ve had to figure out things on my own, while also knowing when to step in if I’m struggling. I’d also like to thank Ms. Haij, the high school theater director for giving me the chance to be part of an amazing program, and for always being a kind, intelligent and always lively teacher and guide through the craziness of high school.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I’ve done my best to stay occupied by playing board games and cards with my family, playing video games and keeping up with schoolwork. I’ve also been staying in contact with and going on many video calls with friends. I’m disappointed that almost all the final “senior things” I’ve been looking forward to these last couple years, like prom and graduation have been canceled. But I understand that it’s necessary and I’m glad that my family is at least safe and healthy.
Alex Findley
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory is kicking the game-winning field goal on the football team to win us a section title. Kickers don’t get the spotlight all the time and neither does our school or our city, so it was kind of cool to give us that big mojo boost.
What are your plans for next year?
After High School I plan to be happy, obviously, and to work my butt off so me and my best friend can take a vacation because Lord knows we need it.
Who would you like to thank?
I won’t get into why but who I want to thank is my stepdad Kelly. You’re amazing. I love you. Same with my grandparents, your support is unimaginable, and my best friend Talon Palmer, you’re amazing as well.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I’ve just kind of kept myself busy. I’m just working. Working for other people, working around the house, on my yard. Playing with my dogs. Working on myself, just standard human things I guess.
Samantha Lom
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory is being able to be a part of the homecoming court with my best friend Lexi, and she and I supporting our other best friend Amelia when she was Snodaze royalty.
What are your plans for next year?
I plan on playing softball at the University of St. Thomas.
Who would you like to thank?
I would like to thank Holly Maechelbergh for being the most supporting and understanding teacher there ever was. I would also like to thank Zach Nienaber, Mr. Develice and Dr. Ziegler for all their much-needed guidance this past year.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
Before the stay-at-home order was issued, my friends and I would have “car meets” where we would meet in the high school parking lot, park our cars in a circle, and sit on top of them and just hangout (thanks Tik Tok). We actually made the CRPD Facebook page because people kept calling and reporting a “strange formation of cars.” Now I do a lot of hammocking and walking/hiking.
Kathryn Noe
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory from high school is without a doubt when our football team beat Andover to make it into the state tournament. The energy in the student section was unmatched, and I have never felt more cardinal pride than I did that night.
What are your plans for next year?
Next year I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in Biology on a pre-physician assistant track.
Who would you like to thank?
I would like to thank all of the teachers that I have had in high school. Every teacher I have had at CRHS has such a passion for their job and does such a great job empowering their students to be the best that they can be. I would especially like to thank Kari Berg and Luke Gliddon for pushing to be my very best during all four years of high school. And I would also like to thank my amazing parents, I would not be the person I am today without them.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
Having a pandemic interrupt your final three months of high school, the most eventful ones of your high school career, is definitely not something any one of us could have imagined. What has helped me deal with this crazy situation is knowing that I am not alone in it. The entire world is impacted by the coronavirus, and there are high school seniors all over the country going through exactly what I am. Knowing that and being able to talk to people who are in the same situation as I am has made it much easier to cope with and helped me to celebrate what I can.
Reed Smith
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory is from AP World History 11. We had an end-of-the-year party, and my friend Kyle and I brought in somewhere around 300 chicken nuggets. We offered them to people who wanted them, and I will never forget that or the 20-foot-long receipt we had.
What are your plans for next year?
This fall I will be attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and pursuing an engineering degree, most likely aerospace engineering. I will also be a member of the UMN AFROTC.
Who would you like to thank?
Every single individual who works at the high school deserves a huge thank you. Thank you to all the teachers who have had to completely adapt their teaching habits during these unique times. Thank you to all the admins and school counselors for continuing to help students to the best of their abilities. Thank you to lunch ladies and janitors for keeping the school fed and clean during the school year. A special thank you goes out to Ms. Tutt, Ms. Polloway, Mr.Nguyen, and Mr. Palmer for always having good attitudes and being there for me and other students.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
For me, it has been about keeping myself busy and on a routine. A usual day starts around 7 a.m. for me, and I try to get a walk in every morning. On the physiological side of things I try and think about the future. I keep my spirits up by thinking about how in a couple of months I’ll be free from my parents and taking the first steps towards becoming an independent adult. Yeah, it’s annoying that we seniors won’t get to graduate in Mariucci Arena or enjoy end-of-the-year activities and sports. But these unique times have shown all of us how we can be close without being close and how interconnected the world is.
