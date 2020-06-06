Jose Menera Romero
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite high school memory was senior night for boys varsity soccer because it meant a lot to me because it was my last year of soccer for my high school, and homecoming was another favorite memory because I could express my school spirit and support towards our team.
What are your plans for next year?
My plan for the next year is to attend Concordia University-St. Paul and pursue a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Manager. I want to be able to own my business in the future.
Who would you like to thank?
I would like to thank my AP U.S. history teacher Edwardson, because she motivated me and showed me that I am capable of achieving my goals such as attending a college.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
This is not how I expected my senior year to end, but I have kept my head up all times and have practiced social distancing and have tried to do my best to keep myself and family safe. I have kept up with my assignments so I can be on track for graduation, which is also something that has been affected, because I always wanted to walk across the stage.
Molly Wilson
What is your favorite memory?
I remember sitting in the cafeteria and screaming with my friends when we found out that we were going to see Hamilton and a month later there we were in the Orpheum. It was amazing getting the opportunity to sit on the main floor next to my friends and laugh and cry together during the show.
What are your plans for next year?
I will be attending Bethel University next year as a journalism and political science double major.
Who would you like to thank?
Thank you to all of my teachers who have guided me through the last four years of my life and set me up to succeed in college and beyond. To my friends who have embraced me with open arms since day one. Finally, to my family who have encouraged and challenged me since I walked into TCGIS as a kindergartner.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
During the pandemic I have been doing a lot of reading, especially trying to branch out into different genres like nonfiction.
Tenzin Sopa
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite high school memory was my senior year homecoming game. Even though it was unfortunately freezing and snowing during the game, what made it unforgettable was the feeling of family. Everyone in the stands were sticking together with blankets for warmth to cheer on our football team until the end. Most importantly, the guys pulled through the cold and played their very best.
What are your plans for next year?
I plan to study at the University of Minnesota Rochester and major in pre-PA. I am utterly excited about the journey I am beginning, and I will conquer all the rough patches along the way. I am also very thrilled to meet new friends and teachers along the way.
Who would you like to thank?
I would love to thank my parents, family and friends for supporting me and having my back through everything. I would most likely thank my fellow teachers and administrators that had worked effortlessly to place my education as my top priority.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I have set a mindset of it is what it is. I took it in and just realized there is nothing we can do to make it better, other than stick together. Through the tough times, positivity, communication and support is all we can spread to one another. Remember, everything happens for a reason.
Estrella Ortiz
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite high school memory was supporting our boys basketball team at state in 2018. Heading to the championship game and supporting the team, especially as a band member, was an incredible experience. Nothing better than coming together as a school and being so united.
What are your plans for next year?
I plan on attending St. Catherine’s University and majoring in communications.
Who would you like to thank?
A huge thanks to my AP teachers, family, friends and my partner! All of them have supported me and have helped me grow as a person in a variety of ways. They made these years go by so quick while having a great time.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I have dealt with the pandemic by watching a lot of Netflix, making puzzles and watching sunsets at the park. I’ve also expanded my baking and cooking skills.
Fadumo Barqadle
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite high school memory is that I got to meet and experience it all with friends who will be in my life forever.
What are your plans for next year?
My plan for next year is to go to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and be on a pre-PA track. I love working with kids, so when I do become a physician assistant I plan to specialize in pediatrics.
Who would you like to thank?
I would like to thank my family and friends for always being there for me. But I would also like to thank my dean, Ms. Gillis, who helped me through everything this year. I honestly would have been lost my senior year if she wasn’t there to give me advice. She helped me through my ups and downs. She was always someone who you could go to for anything.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
It’s been hard dealing with the pandemic during my senior year of high school because I’ve been looking forward to this for so many years. I was looking forward to making memories and celebrating our last two months of high school with the people I love. Maybe our story isn’t the same as every other class that graduated before, but our class is written for greatness.
Peter Heryla
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite high school memory is playing for the boys tennis team, and placing third in my section (twice) as part of a doubles team.
What are your plans for next year?
I’m attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, to major in communication studies, and to be a member of the band and men’s tennis programs.
Who would you like to thank?
I want to thank my parents, my teachers, my administrators and my dogs.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I have dealt with the pandemic by continually having Zoom calls to keep in contact with my friends.
Hannah Stewart
What is your favorite memory?
Probably Homecoming my freshman year. Everything about that day was incredibly fun.
What are your plans for next year?
Next year I will be attending IPR to eventually double major in live sound and show production and audio production engineering.
Who would you like to thank?
Obviously my mom because she has supported me through everything that I have ever done and continues to support me every day, all of my teachers for dealing with me all of these years and my girlfriend for always having my back.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
Honestly, it’s been hard, but I’m just taking it one day at a time.
Najae Clark
What is your favorite memory?
Taking part in my first high school play production.
What are your plans for next year?
To attend a two-year college.
Who would you like to thank?
I would first like to thank God, my mom, my grandparents, aunties and uncles, and last but not least the staff that were there for me and a special acknowledgment, to my late great-grandfather, godfather principal Larry Burgess Sr.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
In the beginning of the pandemic I found it hard not being able to interact with my friends and extended family, and now I’ve learned to adapt.
