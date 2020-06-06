Lynne Iverson
What is your favorite memory?
The football games and performing at Orchestra Hall with choir, along with all my choir concerts.
What are your plans for next year?
Work full time and do online college classes to become a teacher.
Who would like to thank?
Everyone who has made a positive difference in my life and has helped me through my last year.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I’ve dealt with it by talking to friends every day, checking up on them through social media and spending time with my family. I’ve been spending time with my pets and cousins.
Laima Liulevicius
What is your favorite memory?
Just a few weeks before everything shut down, our senior ODA class went on a winter trek into the Boundary Waters. Camping up there in the breathtaking wilderness was amazing.
What are you plans for next year?
I will be studying plant and microbial biology at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Who would like to thank?
All my science teachers for letting me dream big, ask lots of questions, and letting me borrow a microscope whenever I needed one.
I also want to thank my speech coaches Mr. Studer and Mr. Schultz for helping me grow into the confident person I am now.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I’ve been outside in nature so much. Despite everything, I’ve never been able to see everything changing in the spring like I have this year, and I’m grateful for that.
Callen Schultz
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memories involve attending the pep fests with my friends. On pep fest mornings my friends and I made it a goal to get what we believed were the best seats in the gymnasium — anything with a backrest! The performances were always amazing, which influenced everyone’s mood in a good way for the rest of the day. These moments or memories will last a lifetime and remind me to celebrate, take risks and have fun!
What are your plans for next year?
Next year I will attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities seeking a major in biology leading into a pre-med program. I have never wanted to be anything but a surgeon. I think this career selected me early on. It has been an interest and a plan since the age of 5. Although I’m thrilled to be attending college, sadly, I’m not sure if there will be a dorm experience, and I may miss the chance to attend all the activities and events most freshmen participate in. I hold on to hope.
Who would like to thank?
I would like to thank my mother! If it wasn’t for her I probably wouldn’t have succeeded in high school. There were countless nights she would stay up with me to assist, guide or just be emotionally present while I completed school work. We had some long nights sometimes filled with crazy emotion! Who says the best science fair projects don’t get done at 1 in the morning the day before they are due? Mom, thanks for always being there for me not only concerning academics, but life in general. I love you.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I’ve personally dealt with this pandemic by staying inside, focusing on school, hanging out with friends in new ways, ordering take out A LOT and binge watching online. I will miss the opportunity to participate in graduation, walk across the stage, get my diploma and celebrate the last 12 years of my life and all the accomplishments that went with it. We all worked so hard to get here. Everyone keeps saying our class is special and great things will come from this. My high school brain wants to scream, but my graduate brain is excited about the future and what it will hold for the special class of 2020!
