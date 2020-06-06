Michael Ayeni
What is your favorite memory?
Homecoming, getting to walk with my best friend in the parade in front of the elementary school kids seeing how they look up to us, and ending the football game with a big 40-0 win watching the joy on my classmates faces as they stormed the field after we shook hands with the other team.
What are your plans for next year?
Going to RCTC to study Physical Therapy and play football with the team.
Who would like to thank?
I would like to thank all the Anoka High School staff especially Mr. Ismail and Mr. Jefferson for their leadership and helping me become the man I am today.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I try to encourage the rest of my classmates by telling them to focus on the future. And not what is going on right now.
Taylyn Belt
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory is all the football games and all the laughs and memories I’ve shared with my friends and teachers.
What are your plans for next year?
My plans for next year are I’m going to Alexandria Technical College for law enforcement.
Who would like to thank?
I would like to thank my cousins/guardians, my mom, my grandma, my teachers, my friends and my siblings.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I have been doing alright but I miss all the teachers and I miss waking up early for school, but I have been growing strong through this. I am Anoka strong.
Brittany Machuca Benjume
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory from Anoka High School is coming in school and feeling welcomed by Farley and the teachers! It just made my days brighter!
What are your plans for next year?
My plan for next year is to be serving in the Navy.
Who would like to thank?
I would love to thank every teacher and student that helped me grow, get stronger and improve as a person, makes me who I am today and the future.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I have gone though this pandemic by working out, taking care of my baby brother, meditation and school.
Sam Street
What is your favorite memory?
The honor and responsibility of being a captain for football and wrestling my senior year.
What are your plans for next year?
Attend University of North Dakota and study aviation. My goal is to become a pilot.
Who would like to thank?
All of my coaches and Principal Farley for their dedication to the athletes and the sport they coached. Principal Farley was a wrestling coach long before he was a principal, and he ended every practice with his “life lessons” speech.
I want to thank my parents, my older brother Jackson and my grandparents for their support. Win or lose, they have always been there for me.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I had enough credits to graduate after second trimester, so I had not planned to take classes this spring, and I do not play a spring sport, so I have not felt the impact of missing daily classes, etc. I am definitely disappointed about prom and graduation.
Madison Xiong
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory out of the entire year was senior homecoming. Having a big amazing pepfest, I was sitting in the senior section with some of my friends, wearing the color assigned to us by grade, and I had waited all of high school to make my senior shirt for homecoming. It’s one of those things all the girls dream about freshman year. I think this was my favorite memory because this was the day where I realized these are my very last times for so many things, my last homecoming pepfest. My last time watching ADT, Anoka Cheer team, the Anoka football boys and so much more. We had won our homecoming football game and stormed the field singing our school song, jumping with pride, singing and shouting with joy because you know that those moments are ones you’ll keep forever because they can’t happen again. This was my favorite memory, a memory where I knew I could be a child one more time, before I had to put on my big girl shoes and step on into the world of college, with new challenges and more responsibilities.
What are your plans for next year?
My plans for next year, oh how stressful. I am committed to Bethel University for school! I plan on majoring in psychology and being a child psychiatrist. It’s always been so important to me to help others, to let them know they are being heard. Kids nowadays suffer with so much, and carry all of this heartache, all these burdens by themselves. If I can change that, help them know that they aren’t alone and give them that shoulder for them to cry on, then I will give that shoulder, a shoulder sometimes a lot of others don’t have. If I can save them all the extra heartache I will.
Who would like to thank?
I would like to thank all my teachers, all the teachers who saw me for more than a student, saw me as a human instead of someone who needed a good grade so I could just pass their class. Saw me as a human with flaws and problems that the world threw at me, and gave me a hand when I needed it most, gave me a shoulder to cry on. But also the teachers who challenged me, pushing me to show me I could strive for so much more than I was willing to admit, showing me I was much stronger than I was willing to admit. I want to thank everyone a part of my journey, everyone a part of my life, people who have made me smile and caused me heartache because at the end of the day I grew. They shaped me into the girl I am today.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
So much has happened since the beginning of the school year, so many memories, so many laughs and cries, so many friends. One way I’ve dealt with this is being grateful, being grateful for my circumstances. Understanding that yes though senior year didn’t go as planned, people are dying and suffering, and it would be so unfair of me to complain. When there are so many others who are having such a hard time, losing family members to this virus and so much more. I know that this is all a part of such a bigger picture. Senior year might not have ended how I wanted, but I can’t stress about things that I can’t control. It will never do me any good and I should not focus on the what if’s, regretting things, but remembering the memories and growing from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.