Eric Chartier
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory from high school is our hockey team making it to the state hockey tournament this year with the friends that I’ve been playing with since I was young. It was great to be the first Andover boys hockey team to do it.
What are your plans for next year?
I will be attending St. John’s University to major in biology.
Who would you like to thank?
I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches and teachers that have made my high school experience so special. They have all helped shape me into the person I am today.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
It was disappointing to find out that I wouldn’t be going back to school to see the people that I’ve grown up with. I was really looking forward to playing my spring sport and celebrating the end of my high school career with my classmates. Despite the disappointments, I’ve been taking it better than I thought. I’m looking forward to summer when the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Tyler Christy
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory of my high school career was being a part of the fans and cheering on Andover Girls Hockey at the state championship ... It was pretty memorable just being a part of it and having most of the arena cheering for Andover when they had a victory over Edina.
What are your plans for next year?
I am enrolling in the Minneapolis Electrical JATC Apprenticeship program starting this fall.
Who would you like thank?
My amazing mom for keeping me on my feet and always being there for support and direction.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
I continued to complete my senior year online, worked as much as I could at McCarthy Auto World. I really have missed being in a classroom settings, walking the halls ... being with peers and talking to the teachers and principal. On the other hand, it has been nice to be connected with my family a little more too.
Angelina Cortez
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory at Andover High school would have to be spending time with my friends, laughing and making memories. I cherish those moments most because I won’t have the chance to see them at school again.
What are your plans for next year?
My plan for next year is to attend Minneapolis Community Technical College to study social work and mental health.
Who would you like to thank?
I wouldn’t be where I am today without the people that stuck by my side and helped me through my struggles during high school. First I’d like to thank my sister Lexi for never giving up on me and believing I could do it. I want to thank Mrs. Karthrode, the school social worker, for being someone who was always there for me. Thank you to all my teachers who pushed me to never give up on my dreams, I won’t forget you!
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
This pandemic has affected my last trimester as a senior in many ways. I’ve been dealing with it by staying positive and not letting anything get in the way of me completing high school and achieving my goals.
Emily Diemer
What is your favorite memory?
High school has given me so many great memories that I will cherish forever. Playing in the state basketball tournament my freshman year, Friday night football games, prom and participating in powderpuff my senior year are just to name a few!
What are your plans for next year?
Next year, I will be attending the University of Minnesota where I plan to major in marketing and minor in business analytics.
Who would you like to thank?
A big thank you goes out to all of my friends and teammates for making high school so enjoyable. I would also like to thank the coaches and teachers who helped me be successful in athletics and academics as well are care about me as a person. Last but definitely not least, I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and encouraging me to follow my dreams. You guys are my rocks.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
Dealing with the pandemic has definitely not been easy, but staying connected with friends, spending lots of time outside and taking it one day at a time are all things that have helped me through it.
Kennedy Little
What is your favorite memory?
My favorite memory was winning state in hockey. We had all worked so hard for this goal, and I honestly think nothing will top the feeling when the clock hit zero in the third period. This team was truly special, and I’m beyond blessed to go out with a state championship in my senior year.
What are your plans for next year?
I plan on attending the university of Maine in the fall to major in nursing and play hockey.
Who would you like to thank?
Andover High School is such a special place. I was blessed to have teachers that aren’t just there to teach, but they also make an effort to get to know the students on a personal level. I would specifically like to thank Ms. Tverberg my main teacher the past two years. Thank you for making your class students’ safe zone. You truly make a difference and make learning fun. No matter how your day is going, you always make sure everyone else is happy. I would also like to thank Mrs. Brodeur for her continual support she gives to every single student. It can’t be easy being a principal, but I sure do admire your passion and strength. Thank you for showing me how to truly be myself, you are one of the most selfless people I know.
How have you dealt with the pandemic during your senior year?
While missing out on prom and graduation, I have chosen to look at the positives rather than the negatives. Andover High is such a tight-knit community that encourages everyone to be themselves. I am blessed to have experienced my four years of high school with a group of teachers and students who made it unforgettable.
