Kate Maguire was selected to serve as interim superintendent for the Anoka-Hennepin School District for the 2022-23 school year pending approval of contract terms and conditions.
Maguire served as superintendent of the Osseo Area Schools District 279 from 2010 to 2018 capping 36 years of dedicated service to District 279 schools, the district announced in a June 14 press release from the Anoka-Hennepin District. Maguire also served as assistant superintendent, director of curriculum, director of instruction and educational standards, director of human resources, principal of Brooklyn Junior High School, assistant principal of Maple Grove Junior High School, an assistant administrator at Osseo High School and teacher during her tenure in District 279. Maguire was honored as Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year in 2014.
Maguire holds her educational doctorate, education specialist and master’s degree in organizational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas, with an undergraduate degree from the College of St. Benedict. She is expected to begin service as interim superintendent in July.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District board of directors interviewed three candidates for its interim superintendent position on June 13 and 14.
The three final candidates were Michelle Langenfeld, Mark Bezek and Maguire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.