Ten local teachers are candidates for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.
Seven teachers from the Anoka-Hennepin School District, one teacher from the Columbia Heights School District and two teachers from the Spring Lake Park School District are among the 134 contenders.
Candidates from Anoka-Hennepin are: Anoka Middle School Fred Moore Campus science teacher Heather Birklid, ABE teacher Amber Delliger, Rum River Elementary fifth-grade teacher Teresa Dwyer, Jackson Middle School English teacher Stephanie Gwin, Technical High School teacher Patricia Halsey, Lincoln Elementary media specialist Amy Quinn and Lincoln Elementary music teacher Andrea Whitcomb.
Fourth-grade teacher Peg Nelson from Valley View Elementary was the Columbia Heights School District nominee.
From the Spring Lake Park School District high school English teacher Mary Mohr-Scinocca and high school band teacher Nora Tycast were nominated.
A 25-member panel of community leaders will name semifinalists and finalists for the award, with the winner announced May 3. The winner will be the 56th Minnesota Teacher of the Year, according to a statement from Education Minnesota, which gives the award.
