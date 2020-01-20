The Catholic Schools Raffle returns this winter to local Catholic schools, giving participants the opportunity to turn $5 into a new car or $20,000 in cash while supporting the schools.
Local participating schools include Epiphany School in Coon Rapids, Immaculate Conception School in Columbia Heights, St. Stephen’s Catholic School in Anoka and Way of the Shepherd Catholic Montessori School in Blaine.
Starting Jan. 17, students from the these schools are joining others across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota in selling the $5 tickets.
Each ticket purchased gives ticket buyers the opportunity to win a 2020 Buick Encore (or $20,000 in cash), or other prizes totaling $40,000 in value.
All funds raised stay with the schools. St. Paul-based Catholic United Financial provides all the prizes and promotional materials at no cost to the schools.
Now in its eleventh year, the Catholic Schools Raffle has raised over $8.5 million for Catholic schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. This year, Catholic United is challenging the 89 participating schools to collectively raise $1 million during the six-week selling period.
The money raised allows schools to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems or to cover the cost of special learning opportunities like guest speakers and field trips. Ticket sales begin Jan. 17 and run through March 1.
The Grand Prize drawing ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul. Raffle updates and more information is available at facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsRaffle.
