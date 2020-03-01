On Thursday, Feb. 20, special guests helped Jefferson Elementary School in Blaine celebrate national I Love to Read Month.
Officers from the Blaine Police Department went into kindergarten through third-grade classrooms to read aloud the children’s book “Officer Buckle and Gloria” by Peggy Rathmann.
“Reading is great, and we should all do more of it,” Blaine Police Officer Trent Strandberg said. “We learn so much from reading, whether it be learning or reading a story that excites and entertains us. We should all be learning. There’s a wealth of things to read.”
Strandberg said this event was also a great opportunity to have students interact with law enforcement.
“Exposure is always important,” he said. “It’s great for us to build relationships with children and have positive contacts with law enforcement prior to us helping their families for some reason. Anytime we can do that it’s always beneficial and good both of us.”
After reading the children’s book, Strandberg answered the children’s questions about law enforcement and handed out police badge stickers.
“This is such a great way for our students to have a positive interaction with a police officer,” Assistant Principal Lisa Newberger said.
This event was just one of numerous reading-related activities at the school throughout the month. Other activities have included creating hats with words on them, a book fair, daily reading drills where students drop what they’re doing and read a book of their choice for 15 minutes, and more.
“We want our students to realize that we read for enjoyment, for information and learning,” Newberger said. “It’s truly a lifelong skill, and it’s important to practice and promote it.”
