Andover High School students gathered in front of devices instead of in Mariucci Arena to celebrate commencement June 7.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, graduations in the Anoka-Hennepin School District were moved online. Andover’s broadcast started at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The video began with a series of students sharing what they will miss about Andover High School. Between shots of what students loved about the school, the video showed moments of student life and clips of classrooms.
Principal Becky Brodeur introduced the ceremony and began the video to a prerecorded video of the Andover High School choir singing the national anthem. Following the national anthem, Anne Beuning presented the invocation for the ceremony.
Andover student representative to the Anoka-Hennepin Education Foundation and speech captain Mariam Abdulkareem spoke to the Class of 2020. She was born in Baghdad and fled as a refugee to the United States, where she was able to achieve her dream of graduation in Andover, Abdulkareem said. In her speech she thanked the faculty and staff for help students achieve her dreams and the front line workers for keeping them safe.
“I would also like to thank all the parents of the Class of 2020, and especially my momma and baba for fighting for my future,” Abdulkareem said. “Because while parents metaphorically move mountains for their children, my parents literally moved countries.”
Abdulkareem recalled her last day in the Middle East when distant relatives crowded around her to say goodbye. She was at first reluctant to bid farewell to the crowded streets and palm trees. Knowing what her parents went through for her, she is proud to be the first high school graduate in her family, she said.
She drew contrasts between previous graduates, who were able to receive their diplomas and walk across the stage, to the current year when graduates must remain distant. Abdulkareem said graduating in a pandemic does not mean their future is bleak. After highlighting student achievements from Andover’s Class of 2020, Abdulkareem ended her speech with a message of hope and change.
“Always keep striving to create a new road of hope, because it only takes a new generation to change the world,” Abdulkareem said.
Following Abdulkareem’s speech and comments from Principal Brodeur and School Board Member Anna Dirkswager, a photo of each graduate was displayed on the screen while their name was read. After the name of each student was read, Brodeur asked parents to present their child with their diploma on behalf of the school.
“You were their first teacher, and we were honored to educate your student alongside you for the past four years,” Brodeur said. “Please shake their hand and give them a hug from all of us at AHS.”
