All children are born innocent.
That’s the message of the Innocent Classroom training happening at Highland Elementary School in Columbia Heights, according to Principal Michele DeWitt.
Innocent, meaning free of guilt, because some students — especially students of color — are told they are inherently guilty.
“These children are taught they’re not as good, or not as smart as everyone,” DeWitt said.
Because of stereotypes against people of color, these kids might be made to feel worse and less innocent than others, so kids feel they should live up to those bad expectations.
“That was really eye opening for a lot of staff,” DeWitt said.
The Innocent Classroom program is professional development training for teachers that spans the school year.
The training lasts 11 hours across five sessions. Those sessions are broken up into immersion, recognizing, valuing, engaging and nurturing.
The purpose of the sessions is to change the way teachers interact with their students, DeWitt said.
Each staff member chooses three students to focus on all year. There is some overlap between staff members, and students don’t know they’ve been chosen.
Typically, the chosen students are kids who want to be leaders but don’t know how to express it.
“These are kids who might say, ‘I want to show I’m smart and valuable,’” DeWitt said.
This way, staff can develop relationships with students who may otherwise fall through the cracks, she said.
“It’s really purposeful in that way,” DeWitt said.
The training helps teachers understand how to see the “good” in children, because sometimes that “good” can come out negatively. For example, a child might not feel validated for some reason, and the way they seek attention might come through in a negative manner, like acting out.
The training not only helps teachers identify that behavior, but it teaches them how to help kids express themselves in a positive way.
DeWitt saw a need for the Innocent Classroom training because each year more kids come into school with trauma, which Director of Communications Kristen Stuenkel said is something school districts are seeing across the board.
“It’s not just Highland that’s seeing this trend,” Stuenkel said.
Trauma, in this instance, can be any traumatic event a child may experience, such as a death or a divorce in the family.
DeWitt said in her 12 years at Highland, she’s seen a change in needs of the students.
“(This training) is necessary everywhere,” she said.
Teachers are supposed to meet with their three selected students and ask questions from a list Innocent Classroom provided. The questions are related to inherent good and what the students are seeking, DeWitt said.
Staff members are noticing students coming back to talk after being asked questions, because they say they feel they can open up more,.
Right away, DeWitt saw positive reactions to the program. She saw one teacher asking some questions from the list to her entire class the day after one of the training sessions.
The trainings have been well-received across the board, DeWitt said. Staff members have given an “extremely positive” response, and they are visibly listening and engaged at each session.
Now, staff is working on being more forward with kids and teaching them how to self-correct their behaviors so other discipline isn’t necessary.
The training has not only been well-received by staff, but there’s evidence it’s helping students as well, DeWitt said.
The school monitors monthly visits to the “reset room,” a space for kids to go when they’re misbehaving so they can take a break from the classroom during the school day. Staff has noticed a reduction in reset room visits month by month, DeWitt said.
“Kids are self-correcting and acting out less because of this,” she said.
