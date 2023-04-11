The Anoka-Hennepin School District District’s OPEB trust fund has a more than healthy balance currently, but is projected to see more modest growth going forward, the school board learned in a presentation on March 27.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas and Senior Vice President CFA Merle Waters, with Wells Fargo Bank, said with interest rates rising will lead the Wells Fargo’s irrevocable Other Post-Employment Benefits trust fund to grow at a slower rate.

