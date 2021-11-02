Voters said no to an $11.2 million levy that would have provided funds to expand elementary schools to make room for fifth graders, who are currently at the middle school.
The money would have funded construction of additional classrooms, cafeteria space and bathrooms at Hayes and R.L. Stevenson elementary schools, as well as a parking lot expansion at Hayes.
A total of 835 voters, or 51.26%, voted against the levy, and 794 voters, or 48.74%, voted in favor of it.
Voters also elected three candidates to the Fridley School Board in an uncontested race. Incumbents Ross Meisner, of Fridley, and Avonna Starck, of Fridley, were reelected, and Fridley resident Nikki Auna will join them on the board, replacing Carol Thonton. According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Meisner received 1,120 votes, or 34.57%, while Starck received 968 votes, or 29.88%, and Auna received 1,009 votes, or 31,14%.
There were 143 write-ins votes (4.41%).
