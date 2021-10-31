Three candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Fridley School Board: incumbents Ross Meisner and Avonna Starck are running uncontested for reelection, along with newcomer Nikki Auna.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Nikki Auna
City of residence: Fridley
Age: 34
Education: The Salon Professional Academy
Occupation: Stay-at-home-parent and Fridley community member
Years lived in district: 7
Community involvement: Actively involved in Fridley Heights Soccer Club as Treasurer since 2017 and President since 2018; currently serving as President for the Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) Parent Advisory Council and member since 2016; have helped organize the annual ECFE Touch-a-Truck event since 2017
Website: tinyurl.com/NikkiAuna
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am a devoted member of the Fridley community who wants to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to learn in a safe and positive environment. Educational opportunities in our district should be equitably available to all students so that all students are able to enjoy rich and full educational experiences.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I want to continue open communication between the district and its community members. I want to make sure all students are provided with the groundwork to succeed in further education after high school if they choose, whether that be trade school, two-year college, or four-year college. I also want to ensure that the district is accommodating the needs of the Fridley community as they spend taxpayer money.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID-19?
The school district should continue to follow the MDH and CDC guidelines to protect students, staff, and the surrounding communities. I also believe that the district should continue updating the district website to align with the current CDC recommendations.
Ross Meisner
City of residence: Fridley
Age: 55
Education: BS in Electrical Engineering, Masters in Business Administration
Occupation: Chief Commercial Officer, Basil Systems
Years lived in district: 21
Community involvement: Fridley Planning Commission member; Springbrook Nature Center Foundation board member and Vice Chair; former President of DaVinci Academy of Arts and Science School Board in Ham Lake, MN
Website: RossMeisner.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a business leader, an active member of our community for many years, and a parent of two Fridley High School students, I have the skills needed, and the motivation to invest my time and energy, to make our students as successful as they can be. I’m in my first year as a Fridley School Board Director, and was elected Treasurer. I also have six years of prior school board experience as a board treasurer and president. My extensive experience in the healthcare industry helps me decode the complexity of keeping our staff and students safe in these still-turbulent COVID days.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Priority one is to keep delivering a quality education to our children while ensuring staff and students are as safe as possible from COVID-19. I’m pleased with the leadership Fridley Schools has demonstrated, and with the alignment and discipline our staff exhibit working together to deliver on this priority.
Priority two is to effectively guide the financial management of our schools and programs. Schools have ever-increasing demands to meet more needs of a diverse student population while the funding for such objectives is often limited. School districts must constantly juggle priorities to maximize the impact of every dollar spent. Teaching is challenging enough under the best of circumstances – I want to support our great staff, recognizing the importance of their work while providing the best possible facilities, programming, and services. This includes moving the 5th grade back to the elementary schools where these young kids will have more space and support to grow and mature before entering the middle school.
My third priority is to encourage more focus on the topics that will position our children to be successful in modern society. In this complex world, an understanding of science, logic, and human nature will help young people make better decisions for themselves and their communities. Fridley’s International Baccalaureate program teaches kids how to think, not just how to memorize facts and figures, and this is essential for their personal and career success. Along with this, I am an ardent supporter of the arts and philosophy, both of which bring meaning and value to our lives.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID-19?
Fridley is implementing the programs and policies I feel are appropriate. We do not gamble with the health of our kids or staff – or their families! We did not hesitate to require masks when it became clear that the COVID delta variant is still actively harming people. We have installed systems, hardware, programs, and procedures designed to educate our kids while keeping everyone as safe as possible. There is no perfect solution, perhaps, but priority one is to educate our kids, and we will jump through hoops to do so as safely and effectively as possible.
Avonna Starck
City of residence: FridleyAge: 38
Education: Undergraduate degree – University of MN, Twin Cities; Master’s degree – The George Washington University, Washington DC
Occupation: Consultant, REAL Strategies
Years lived in district: Fridley resident for 13 years, district resident for 5 years
Community involvement: Fridley School Board, Fridley Charter Commission, Alexandra House Development Committee
Website: avonnastarck.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
During my first term I set my sights on fiscal responsibility, approving the sale of approximately $70,000 per year of our bonds and giving that money back to Fridley taxpayers. I also fought against additional stipends being taken by board members for the work they were already doing as a part of their board roles. I have kept my promise to communicate with the community, reinstating the use of individual emails for school board members and I use social media to share urgent updates about our district - including COVID updates. I am the current school board vice chair and former secretary and treasurer. Also, Fridley is now one of only five districts in Minnesota with an Equity and Inclusion Policy – an important policy focused on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students. I co-founded Fridley TRIP and organized Funds4Fridley so that every student has an opportunity to enjoy their educational experience to the fullest. I worked closely with State Representative Connie Bernardy, co-writing two pieces of legislation related to age appropriate affirmative consent education in our Minnesota K-12 settings and in new student college orientations (HF1951) in an effort to combat sexual assault.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Keep students learning and engaged despite COVID-19 disruptions and threats, continue with fiscal responsibility regarding taxpayer dollars, and continue increased communication between the community and the district. It’s important that the board hears from the community regarding its desires for the district and how we can continue on a positive path while receiving constructive feedback on how to improve where needed.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID-19?
Fridley High School is a vaccination site for all of Anoka County, we held a vaccination clinic open to all staff members. We follow MDH and CDC guidelines and focus on open communication with families regarding our safety protocols. We’ve got a comprehensive cleaning and maintenance plan to keep students and staff safe. I think we need to do everything we can to keep students and staff protected. This is done by working with state and federal officials and ensuring we are following their guidelines while communicating with families.
