Fridley Public Schools has approved a 2020 property tax levy with an 8.6% increase from 2019 that reflects the operating referendum passed by voters in November.
Of the $12.2 million levy, $7.4 million is for the district’s general fund, a 15.7% increase from 2019.
The district’s long-term facilities maintenance debt service increased by over $120,000, the reason being an increase in alternative facilities bonds payments, according to Brady Hoffman, interim director of finance and operations. But the debt service decreased by almost $174,000 in another category because of bond payments, Hoffman said.
The referendum passed in November accounts for more than a $1 million increase in the general fund, a $310 per student increase over last year.
In November, voters revoked and replaced Fridley Public Schools’ former operating levy, with almost 60% of those who cast ballots supporting the levy increase.
On Aug. 20 the district proposed the new levy of $497.43 per student with inflationary increases each year for 10 years.
Because the referendum was passed, Fridley’s new local funding amount per student is $1,221.43, still below state average for per-pupil funding.
With the approved operating referendum, estimated school district property taxes on a homestead property valued at $300,000 are $1,980, up $57 from 2019, according to the district.
A taxpayer with a homestead valued at $200,000 is estimated to pay $1,262, up $41 from 2019.
Someone with a homestead property valued at $500,000 would pay about $3,379, up $90 from last year.
