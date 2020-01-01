Fridley Public Schools recognized longtime School Board member Chris Riddle at his final board meeting Dec. 17. Riddle has served consecutive 13 years on the board.
Riddle was first appointed to the board in 2006 after running a write-in campaign for an open board seat.
His interest sparked when he heard only two candidates had filed for the three open seats in the 2005 election. As a Class of 1983 Fridley High School graduate, Riddle said he decided to run for the open seat because it was an excellent way for him to give back to the community and school district he once attended.
Riddle and his wife, Molly, who is also an Fridley alumna, had decided to move back to Fridley in large part due to the high-quality education they believed their children would receive.
“We felt our children would be best served by the opportunities that this district provides,” Riddle said.
Riddle said the most rewarding part of his service was having the opportunity to work with district administration and staff to ensure the district is providing the best education, both academically and socially, to all students.
“Everyone is focused on this goal, and it shows when you enter the buildings, go to a concert, play or a sporting event,” he said. “It culminates with our students walking across that stage at graduation. We are truly preparing all our students for college and careers, and I couldn’t be more proud to contribute to that.”
Fridley School Board Vice Chair Mary Kay Delvo commended Riddle for his service as a lifelong advocate and supporter of Fridley schools.
“I have served on the board with Mr. Riddle since 2012, and I have come to trust his steady and thoughtful nature, his attention to detail, effective but unobtrusive leadership style and frequent history lessons on the city of Fridley and the district,” Delvo said. “We are thankful to Mr. Riddle for his dedication and truly wish him the best.”
At the Dec.17 board meeting, Superintendent Kim Hiel read a certificate from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz commending Riddle for his devoted service to the students and families of Fridley Public Schools.
Hiel added her own well wishes to Riddle.
“We applaud you for your time, talents and commitment that you’ve given to the district,” Hiel said. “We are so grateful for your years of devoted service and we wish you the best in your future endeavors.”
Riddle lost his reelection bid in November when Jake Karnopp won a seat on the board, along with incumbents Abdisalam Adam and Donna Prewedo.
Riddle will continue his involvement with the Fridley community and district as he serves on the Fridley Schools Foundation Board. He also continues to be involved in the Fridley Alumni Choir, which he has participated in for the past 25 years.
