Fridley Public Schools parents Heather Hansen and Nikki Karnopp teared up when they heard middle school teacher Mary Jo Eukel’s accounts of various random acts of kindness happening schoolwide.
Eukel had sent the two, each members of parent group Cool2BKind, an email about the success of the program, launched schoolwide this school year.
Eukel piloted the program in the 2018-19 school year for the fifth grade, but with Cool2BKind’s financial assistance, Eukel expanded the program this year.
“Students helping students is the best way to ease a situation,” Hansen said.
Cool2BKind is a Fridley parent group Hansen started over the summer following an incident where her son was injured due to bullying. Other local parents joined to help spread kindness in Fridley schools.
Some actions Eukel has seen highlighted are kids inviting students eating alone to eat with them and students staying after school to help teachers if they need it.
Students and staff can nominate people who have acted kindly, and Eukel enters them in a weekly drawing for small prizes, like snacks or drinks. The winners are announced each week at lunch.
“I see the kids look so proud when they walk up to get their prizes,” Eukel said.
Teachers have seen the kids after lunch at recess sharing their prizes with friends, passing on the kindness even further, Eukel said.
At the end of the year, Eukel will put all the winners’ names in a raffle for bigger prizes. She said she’s hoping to give away some bikes.
Last year Eukel started the program with fifth grade, which she teaches, because she wanted to shine a light on students who were doing good things around school, she said.
“I wanted to say, ‘Yeah, we are seeing you,’” Eukel said.
Cool2BKind wanted to launch a similar program in the middle school, before finding out Eukel had done so a year earlier.
The group helps her out financially by raising money and sponsoring the program so she can continue showcasing students who spread kindness in the middle school each week.
“It’s important to us to let her own the program,” Karnopp said. “She solidified it. It’s hers and her students’.”
Other teachers are helping in spreading information about the program and teaching kids how to be kind to one another, Eukel said.
The reaction to the program being launched schoolwide is what Karnopp and Hansen hoped for when they initially wanted to help.
“We knew we had a teacher passionate about it,” Hansen said. “We didn’t know how the rest of the school would react to it.”
Each week, Eukel said she’s getting more and more nominations — to the point where she has to be more explicit about which acts can be nominated. She requires nominations to be for “more outstanding acts,” so kids can work on growing their kindness.
“I’m proud,” Karnopp said. “I’m not proud of us, I’m proud of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.