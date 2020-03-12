Fridley Middle School eighth-grade students presented their National History Day competition projects Feb. 13. This year’s theme was “Breaking Barriers in History.”
The eighth-graders focused on an event or people who broke down barriers that were physical, political, technological, related to civil rights, or were a “first” in history.
Following the school’s exhibition, more than 30 eighth-grade students were selected to advance to the regional History Day Competition on March 28 at the White Bear Lake High School South Campus. Students who advance from regionals will compete at the state competition at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in late spring.
The History Day project allows students to explore their own interests and creatively present research through an individually selected format of an exhibit, documentary, research paper, performance or website. In addition, students practice critical communication and social skills by presenting their projects to their peers, parents and volunteer judges.
Fridley students benefited from the assistance of University of Minnesota student and Fridley High School Class of 2018 graduate Alex Herlofsky, who was a mentor provided through the Minnesota Historical Society History Day program.
Herlofsky worked with students on numerous occasions to help them research and construct their projects. Mississippi Public Library Manager Shannon Melham and her staff also helped students with their research by attending after-school research nights.
