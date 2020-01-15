Fridley High School, an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, hosted its ninth annual Silver Platter Breakfast Celebration Dec. 19.
During the event, seniors enrolled in the full IB Diploma Programme presented their extended essays, a culminating research project for those pursuing the diploma.
This year, the celebration recognized 13 seniors who submitted their essays.
To earn an IB diploma, students must complete programme core classes, as well as assessments and exams during their junior and/or senior years of high school.
The extended essay is a 4,000-word, in-depth study of a focused topic intended to promote high-level research and writing skills, intellectual discovery and creativity. The process encourages students to develop college-level independent research skills.
A tradition of the celebration is to have an FHS alum who has earned the IB Diploma return as the keynote speaker.
This year’s speaker was Class of 2016 graduate Praise Hall, now a senior at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. Hall, a sociology and education student, is a 2019 Truman Scholar, which is a highly-competitive graduate scholarship award for aspiring public service leaders in the United States.
Hall, who was unable to attend the event, sent a video message commending the students on the work they have completed.
“I don’t think you realize how much you are setting yourself up for success by completing the IB Diploma Programme,” said Hall. “I know that this program is extensive and thorough, and can be incredibly challenging. But when I arrived at college, I was used to balancing all aspects of my life and time management.”
