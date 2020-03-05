When Jessica Row’s first grade class found out they’d have their writing published in a book, they were collectively excited.
The class at Stevenson Elementary School in Fridley recently published a collection of short stories called “First Graders at Night!” All but two of Row’s students contributed a story.
Earlier this school year Row found a service that will create a hardcover book if you send in the materials, and she thought it would be a fun project for her students.
The kids were struggling with writing when Row started teaching first grade this year, and she wanted to find a way to boost their energy for the subject. When it came time to practice writing in class, the kids wanted nothing to do with it, Row said.
“We started fresh,” Row said.
First-graders read the book “Snowmen at Night,” a story about all the shenanigans snowmen get up to after dark.
“We read ‘Snowmen at Night’ and then we thought of doing ‘First Graders at Night,’” Ja’Mir Washington, a student in Row’s class, said.
As for the content, it’s a variety of fictitious and real-life content. Some wrote about their evenings with their families, while others got more creative.
“It was interesting to see where their creativity went,” Row said.
The writing, editing and illustrating process took about two weeks, with the students spending 30 minutes to an hour a day on the project.
Once students wrote their stories, Row helped them edit and they took turns reading their stories to the class. The other students helped the readers with their tone and made sure the pictures they drew matched the story they were telling.
“This fit into the curriculum perfectly,” Row said. “They did everything themselves.”
Row not only wanted the class to like writing, but she wanted their skills to improve as well. She was surprised how well they wrote when they knew it would be published in a book.
“The students are such better writers because of this,” she said.
Once the pictures and writing were finalized, Row sent the project away to be published and gave parents a chance to order a copy.
The class planned an “author’s party” where the students read their own page in the book. Parents were invited to attend, and the students planned the whole thing.
“Everyone gets to read,” first-grader Lauren McKenzie said.
Maima Karbo said her favorite part of the process was seeing the published book.
Now Row’s students look forward to writing time.
“They’re so willing to write, even the kids who struggle with writing,” she said.
Writing a book not only made Row’s students stronger writers, but it made the kids more connected as a class, she said.
“They took initiative with the book and the party,” Row said. “Next year I’ll definitely do this again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.